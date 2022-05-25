Rockfish River fourth graders paint turtles to save species

Fourth graders at Rockfish River Elementary School have become informed, passionate advocates for Eastern box turtles and sea turtles, and their efforts to preserve both species already are making waves.

Three fourth-grade classes at RRES have been learning about the turtles, which are native to the Eastern U.S. On May 20, students in Hayley Osborne’s class were working on the last step of their research project, painting turtles to support wildlife conservation organizations.

The 50 RRES fourth graders each made two turtle paintings, of a sea turtle and a box turtle, on wooden boards. Their creations, propped up against Osborne’s whiteboard, made a colorful mosaic of turtle tiles.

Osborne said the project was inspired by a February trip she took to Nicaragua, where she met Tim Rusmisel, founder and director of the nonprofit Vital Actions. Osbourne showed off the original turtle painting she brought back from Nicaragua and explained the organization sells the paintings to support its efforts to protect endangered sea turtles and “rewild” their habitats.

“It’s that easy,” she said.

Osborne explained the first 100 local donations to Vital Actions and the Waynesboro Virginia Wildlife Center on World Turtle Day, May 23, would each receive one of the fourth graders’ turtle paintings.

In a May 23 email, Osborne said she had already been notified of 20 donations to the turtle conservation organizations, mostly from teachers and parents.

She said the goal of the project was to raise money and awareness that local action can have an international impact, to teach her students “you can take action as a 9- or 10-year-old.”

The three classes showed that their research and writing projects about the similarities and differences between the two species had paid off: they learned that Eastern box turtles have claws while sea turtles have fins. Box turtles can hide in their shells but sea turtles can’t. Both are reptiles and omnivores.

The students explained seagulls, crabs and sharks are all predators that eat sea turtles, but humans also contribute to their endangered status with light and land pollution. Sea turtles often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish and try to eat them, harming their digestive systems.

Aiden Martin said box turtles only live within a one-mile-square habitat, which means it’s important not to move them elsewhere or they won’t be able to get home.

Aiden was working on a turtle painting and explained it took patience because “you have to paint it and then let it dry.”

Mackenzie Ramsey said the turtles “are threatened” and people can clean trash off beaches to help.

Stevey Evans added, “Don’t turn on lights near water if you don’t need to,” because baby sea turtles use the moon as their guide to find the ocean after they hatch on beaches. Human light pollution can confuse them. Stevey said only 2 in 1,000 baby sea turtles survive to adulthood.

Cindy Kirshner and Tiffany Clarke’s fourth-grade classes had more turtle facts to add, including that box turtles are scavengers and eat pests and that sea turtle mothers dig in the sand to lay their eggs, which look like ping-pong balls.

That Friday, all the fourth graders in Osborne’s class agreed their project, and saving turtles, is important.

