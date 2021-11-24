Roof replacement, wall remediation projects planned at high school complex

Nelson County Public Schools officials are targeting a roof replacement project at the high school and middle school complex and brick remediation work to shore up the exterior walls of the high school.
The cost estimate for the roof replacement is $4.7 million and the remediation work is estimated to cost $830,000, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said in a recent letter to County Administrator Dean Rodgers. The Nelson County School Board has agreed to set aside $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding towards the two projects and that money must be used by Sept. 30, 2024, Irvin wrote.
“We anticipate that a project of this magnitude will encompass more than one fiscal year and thus funding could be split into multiple appropriations if needed,” Irvin said in the letter.
The request is for the county to help fund $3.5 million or whatever the bid estimates are, according to Irvin’s correspondence with county officials.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 9 meeting discussed the project and committed to helping the division.
Carter spoke with supervisors about potentially doing multiple projects at the same time with funding strategies.
Supervisor David Parr, who made a motion for the board of supervisors to formally commit to helping with the maintenance projects, said the work is needed.
“The brick is falling off the building,” Parr said. “It’s a dangerous situation.”
Superintendent Martha Eagle said during the Nelson County School Board’s Nov. 11 meeting a concern noted is the timeline involved in the federal money, which was distributed to localities and school divisions in response to the many effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However the project proceeds, Eagle noted to the school board a need “to get the ball rolling.”
In a recent letter to Carter, Eagle wrote any construction-related project to be paid for with the federal money must get approval from the Virginia Department of Education. In that letter she outlined a range of uses for the federal money, which includes $1,742,600 for capital improvements at the high school and $295,334 through a grant specific to ventilation upgrades, which combined totals $2,037,334 and is intended for the roof replacement and remediation work, according to Eagle.
Parr noted the current climate of inflation and estimated rising costs in future years if the two projects aren’t addressed. Each year the work is putt off costs increase by $175,000, he said.
“It’s something that needs to be done,” Parr said.
Reporter Rachael Smith contributed.