School board member named president of Virginia School Board Association

Janet Turner-Giles, who serves on the Nelson County School Board representing the North District, assumed the role of president of the Virginia School Boards Association on Nov. 20 during the association’s annual convention, which took place virtually this year.
A native of Nelson County who has served on the local school board since 2014, Turner-Giles was voted in as president during the VSBA Delegate Assembly on Nov. 16 and took over as the board’s president during the closing session of the convention, according to a news release from the VSBA.
Turner-Giles has held several leadership positions with the VSBA, the news release stated, including serving as an at-large member, a chair of the Central region, a nominating committee member and a member of the audit and finance committees. Additionally, she has served on the Virginia Department of Education School Readiness Committee since 2016 and chaired the VSBA Task Force on Collective Bargaining created in 2020.
“I look forward to working with school boards across this great Commonwealth and other groups and individuals that share our passion for public education,” Turner-Giles said in the release, adding the past year has been “especially tough for public schools.”
In her acceptance speech, Turner-Giles said she has marveled at watching her own children, who both attend schools in Nelson County, navigate virtual learning. She noted children are resilient, especially as school divisions across the commonwealth continue to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic which has put a spotlight on the inequities that exist in the education system, and decisions made should always be in the best interest of children.
Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said in an email she was “thrilled” with Turner-Giles’ appointment and said she epitomizes the role of a school board member.
“As a local school board leader, she is a shining product of our school system who understands the needs of rural Virginia which will make her a strong champion for all students,” Eagle said. “As we move forward in the uncharted waters of this Pandemic Crisis, I know her connection to state-level policy and practices will benefit not only Nelson but all of Virginia.”
Turner-Giles was named president-elect of the Virginia School Board in November 2019.
In her acceptance speech, Turner-Giles noted it was her family and upbringing that have been strong foundations in her life. Her father, she said, is an accomplished educator who taught for almost 40 years and her mother is a licensed practical nurse that cared for patients for more than 30 years. She also said a teacher she had in elementary school also had been an integral influence in her life.
“My parents taught me how to love, care for others and to be confident in my abilities and to always always do what was right. Equally important they instilled into me the love of God and the importance of holding firm to my faith and to my beliefs,” Turner-Giles said.
Turner-Giles appointed James E. Coleman Jr., of Lynchburg, as chair of the finance and audit committees and appointed David R. Woodard, of Tazewell County, as chair of the VSBA Legislative Positions/Federal Relations Committee, the release states.
Teddy Martin II, of Henry County, was elected president-elect, and Cardell Patillo, of Portsmouth City, and Iris Lane, of Westmoreland County, were elected as at-large members, according to the VSBA news release. VSBA’s past president, Rodney A. Jordan of Norfolk City, will serve on the board of directors as immediate past-president.
As her first act of VSBA president, Turner-Giles congratulated Jordan for his leadership during the past year and through the pandemic.
“My hope is that I can be the voice for those with no voice. As a school board member you’re voice matters and even if you don’t see that immediate return on your investment, someone does and someone will one day,” Turner-Giles said. “So as we journey into this next year I will ask of you only one thing and that is to be the change.”
