School board member named president of Virginia School Board Association

Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said in an email she was “thrilled” with Turner-Giles’ appointment and said she epitomizes the role of a school board member.

“As a local school board leader, she is a shining product of our school system who understands the needs of rural Virginia which will make her a strong champion for all students,” Eagle said. “As we move forward in the uncharted waters of this Pandemic Crisis, I know her connection to state-level policy and practices will benefit not only Nelson but all of Virginia.”

Turner-Giles was named president-elect of the Virginia School Board in November 2019.

In her acceptance speech, Turner-Giles noted it was her family and upbringing that have been strong foundations in her life. Her father, she said, is an accomplished educator who taught for almost 40 years and her mother is a licensed practical nurse that cared for patients for more than 30 years. She also said a teacher she had in elementary school also had been an integral influence in her life.

“My parents taught me how to love, care for others and to be confident in my abilities and to always always do what was right. Equally important they instilled into me the love of God and the importance of holding firm to my faith and to my beliefs,” Turner-Giles said.