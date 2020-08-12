School consolidation study on hold as virus presents more immediate concerns, official says

In March the Nelson County Board of Supervisors first began talks of performing a feasibility study to examine consolidating the county’s two elementary schools.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has shifted focus away from the study, according to Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Harvey.
“[COVID-19] has kind of taken over everything. It’s a high priority for us but its not something we’ve had to deal with dealing with all this other stuff,” Harvey said of the study.
In April, county staff urged supervisors to go ahead with the measure, the primary purpose of which would be to confirm the information presented in the initial report first reviewed by the board in March. However, supervisors opted to wait.
During a special called meeting March 26, supervisors approved a joint meeting with the Nelson County School Board to discuss findings of a preliminary report that examined, from a financial standpoint, means by which Tye River Elementary and Rockfish River Elementary schools could be merged, any financial benefits and capital improvement projects the county could undertake as a result.
Supervisors had originally eyed April for the joint meeting to go over the findings of the report, which was performed by Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners. Harvey said Monday the next step needed is to complete the feasibility study before a joint meeting is held.
According to Nelson County School Board Chairman George Cheape, the school board’s current focus is working with school administration to implement plans for the 100% online return to school. Nelson County Public Schools’ first day of class is Aug. 24.
“At this time our focus is on working with [Superintendent Martha Eagle] to see that she has the necessary tools to ensure her staff will be able to provide the highest quality education to our students while working within a virtual format,” Cheape said in an email Monday.
The motion by the board to hold a joint session was approved on a 4-1 vote. South District Supervisor Skip Barton — a former educator at Nelson County High School — was the only board member to vote no, stating at the time he was not in favor of consolidating the two elementary schools and did not want to carry the conversation further.
The report presented to board members in March listed several reasons to consider consolidation. These include continued declining enrollment in both schools, a reduction in state funding provided to Nelson County Public Schools and an increase in local funds being needed to offset those losses so the division can maintain current operations.
“If the study backs up what we think, then it becomes a thing of how are we going to fund the schools in the next 10, 15 years and this is a way you can do that. Looking at it from the financial side it looks fantastic but now you have to put in all the other players,” Harvey said.
In addition to more local funds being needed to offset loses in state revenues, the report lists static revenue growth in Nelson County, which was estimated to be .14% for the current fiscal year, to be unable to accommodate the increasing funding requests from the division.
Tye River Elementary, located off U.S. 29 near Lovingston, and Rockfish River Elementary, located on Virginia 151 in Afton both have enrollment capacities of 600 to 700 students. The report states further enrollment decline could result in a single school having sufficient space to house all grade school students.
