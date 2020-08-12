School consolidation study on hold as virus presents more immediate concerns, official says

In March the Nelson County Board of Supervisors first began talks of performing a feasibility study to examine consolidating the county’s two elementary schools.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has shifted focus away from the study, according to Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Harvey.

“[COVID-19] has kind of taken over everything. It’s a high priority for us but its not something we’ve had to deal with dealing with all this other stuff,” Harvey said of the study.

In April, county staff urged supervisors to go ahead with the measure, the primary purpose of which would be to confirm the information presented in the initial report first reviewed by the board in March. However, supervisors opted to wait.

During a special called meeting March 26, supervisors approved a joint meeting with the Nelson County School Board to discuss findings of a preliminary report that examined, from a financial standpoint, means by which Tye River Elementary and Rockfish River Elementary schools could be merged, any financial benefits and capital improvement projects the county could undertake as a result.

Supervisors had originally eyed April for the joint meeting to go over the findings of the report, which was performed by Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners. Harvey said Monday the next step needed is to complete the feasibility study before a joint meeting is held.

According to Nelson County School Board Chairman George Cheape, the school board’s current focus is working with school administration to implement plans for the 100% online return to school. Nelson County Public Schools’ first day of class is Aug. 24.