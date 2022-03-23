Sci-Fi film teleports audiences to another dimension; Nelson County director fundraises to shoot his movie in county

When Nelson County native Sam Gorman told his non-filmmaking friends he was planning to shoot a science fiction feature film with a budget of $20,000, they said he was insane. They couldn’t believe he was spending that much money on a movie.

When he told his filmmaking friends the same thing, they also said he was insane. A movie with that small a budget would be a disaster.

“It’s been years of people on both sides saying ‘you’re insane’ and they’re only a little bit right,” he said.

Gorman was born and raised in Nelson County and started to get ideas for his upcoming film when he was a student at Nelson County High School. Now based in New York City, he’s returning to his hometown of Afton this month to shoot and direct a sci-fi film he wrote called INTER-STATE. He’ll be working within a crowdfunded, shoe-string budget that he and his production team said has actually made them more creative.

Max Mooney is one of the film’s producers and said he’s worked on projects where $200,000 is considered ultra-low budget.

“Money is both the most freeing thing and the most trapping thing in the world,” Mooney said.

“With that amount of money you’re held to a lot of things. We’re genuinely punk rock. We’re not really held to anything but our own creativity,” Mooney said.

The film’s page on crowdfunding platform Seed&Spark provides a brief description of the premise: “When an idealistic young scientist accepts a job at a mysterious startup building a teleportation machine, she thinks her dreams have come true. But in a freak accident she briefly teleports herself to another dimension… and brings back a bloodthirsty creature not of this world.”

Gorman developed the script in 2018 and 2019 after graduating from SUNY Purchase in New York. Mooney joined the project in 2020 and producer Josh Palmer joined in 2021.

The project raised $10,600 on Seed&Spark, exceeding its $10,000 goal. Palmer said the team has so far achieved $17,000 of their tentative $21,000 total budget. The Seed&Spark fundraiser has closed but the project has an ongoing fiscal sponsorship with the gotham, an institute that supports independent filmmakers. The sponsorship means that supporters of INTER-STATE will receive tax deductions for their contributions. Gorman said the team has enough money for the shoot, and then will continue fundraising to cover post-production costs.

“We’re able to do it through a lot of loopholes. We’re housing everybody at my family’s house. We’re getting all the equipment because right now I work at an equipment rental place so we’re getting like $10,000 worth of gear for like $2,000, which helps us immensely. I have no idea how we would have made this without that. Tricks like that, we’re able to pull it off.”

He added the script was written with limitations in mind, featuring as few sets and characters as possible.

Palmer described the project’s fundraising ethos as “no matter how much money you have we want you to be able to participate or help in whatever way.”

He said the average donation was $50 and about 150 people have contributed to the project so far.

“It’s cool to feel like people are supporting it and believe in you. I’m excited to have this audience now that will be ready to watch the film when we release it in a year or so.”

Gorman said he’s embracing his constraints, following in the tradition of other low budget horror and science fiction films such as Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” and Peter Jackson’s “Braindead.”

“This is just the kinda stuff I like,” Gorman said.

Gorman became interested in filmmaking after watching behind-the-scenes features on Star Wars VHS tapes, he said. His interest in science fiction, horror and action films followed him to Sunni Purchase.

“Half my class had never seen ‘Star Wars’ and the other half thought it was stupid. So I kind of became known as the science fiction, blood movie guy at that school.”

Gorman acknowledged it might be easier to make a different kind of film with his budget but “it’s so much more fun to me to make something where there’s action and explosion and teleportation stuff than there is to make drama pieces about people talking.”

Gorman described INTER-STATE as fun and funny, weird but accessible.

But the film will still be grounded in reality. Gorman said the film is also about modern work, following a bright-eyed character who becomes more cynical over the course of the film after she makes a career change. He said the film was partly inspired by start-up culture and the way work at a modern tech company is portrayed as progressive.

“Then you learn more about it, everyone is still being exploited, being worked to death, being manipulated by their bosses. It’s not anyone’s fault, it’s just systemic. So this film sort of explores that,” Gorman said.

The film also was inspired by the lengthy commute Gorman used to make from Richmond to Charlottesville for freelancing work.

“And I kept falling asleep at the wheel while I was driving because that stretch from 1-64 from Richmond to Charlottesville is just really boring,” he said.

He added he never got into a crash, but felt the strain of putting his life in danger for work he didn’t really like.

“I have it easy, I get to go film stuff and stand by a camera. There’s so many people doing way worse. Then I look at everyone else on the road and you read about the number of people that die in cars everyday. It’s everywhere around us, there’s no winning in the world right now,” Gorman said.

Much of the film will be shot on roads through Shenandoah National Park and inside the barn on Gorman’s grandparents’ property which he said he and his production designer will transform into a teleportation machine.

The project also will feature local talent. The main character’s roommate and landlady will be played by Boomie Pederson, who ran the Earl Hamner Jr. Theater at Rockfish Valley Community Center. Pederson was one of Gorman’s first directors; Pederson directed him in a play at the theater written by Hamner. A small role at the beginning of the film will be played by Diana Driver, drama teacher at Nelson County High.

“She was one of the best teachers I’ve ever had and she was super supportive of me,” Gorman said.

The team will shoot for two weeks — from March 20 to April 2

“It’s gonna be a lot of long days, it’s gonna be intense,” Gorman said.

Mooney said when the film is finished the team could go about self-distributing, but they’re hoping INTER-STATE will be bought by a streaming platform.

“This has so many original ideas, it has something to say about the world. And the truth is, as a producer on this I was like, yea, I think we can take this nationwide,” Mooney said.

“Every decision we are making is under hope and the assumption that this could be bought by one of the major streamers. We’re not operating like this is going to go nowhere, we’re operating like this is going to go everywhere.”

Palmer said the film is being made on the backs of 150 people, “but we need more.” He said the project is in need of other resources for its run-and-gun shoot: accounting and legal services, electronic parts for the machine, food, transportation and PPE among other supplies.

“If I could have one take-away for the audience beyond just ‘oh that was cool, what a fun ride,’ is I hope people learn to be more critical and ask more questions,” Gorman said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.