Sewer, overage rates set to increase beginning July 1

Nelson County Service Authority customers can expect to see rate increases to their sewer rates as well as overage rates for water and sewer beginning July 1.
The authority’s board of directors unanimously approved the increases during its May 20 meeting following a public hearing as a result of increasing costs associated with operating and maintaining existing aging infrastructure and mandated capital improvement projects.
Vice chair Justin Shimp was absent.
Effective next fiscal year, the base service fee for sewer rates will increase by 12% — a difference of $54.10 to $60.60 — for Lovingston, Schuyler, Gladstone Shipman and Wintergreen systems.
Overage rates for sewer and water will jump 15%, an increase from $9.90 to $11.30 and $10.50 to $12 per thousand gallons, respectively.
According to documents, the service authority currently is faced with four projects, the most costly of which is a voluntary consent order to replace worn-out and ineffective equipment at the Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant for the purpose of increasing the level of treatment to achieve compliance with changing regulations regarding the limits of nitrogen, phosphorus and ammonia.
The plant has served the community since 1973 and the work is estimated to cost more than $14 million. Board members also authorized staff request a loan of roughly $13.6 million from the Virginia Resource Authority for the project.
Other projects include a total replacement of the antiquated wastewater treatment facility that serves Schuyler and serves 44 customers. Documents states the $4.3 million project is being funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has requested a plan of action regarding the Gladstone Sewage Treatment Plant outlining steps for controlling anticipated problems from high flows and an estimated $400,000 replacement of existing infrastructure in Wintergreen.
Robert McSwain, of Shipman, encouraged the authority to proceed with the projects during the public hearing, stating he expected costs to increase. McSwain was the only person to comment on the new rate structure.
“I hate to see these rate increases, but I think its necessary because of our capital improvement requirements and I think we should move forward as fast as we can with this,” McSwain said.
While he voted in favor of the rate changes, East District board member Jesse Rutherford took issue with changing regulations at the state level that become the financial responsibility of localities. As a result of the meeting, the service authority is drafting a letter to state legislatures emphasizing the need for assistance when it comes to rural communities like Nelson.
“Our circumstance is this: if we don’t comply then we get stuck with fines, countless fines which would more grossly impact our constituents so you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place and its a shame that we were put in that situation,” Rutherford said. “This injury is to a very small demographic that is grossly impacted by low incomes.”