Sewer, overage rates set to increase beginning July 1

Other projects include a total replacement of the antiquated wastewater treatment facility that serves Schuyler and serves 44 customers. Documents states the $4.3 million project is being funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has requested a plan of action regarding the Gladstone Sewage Treatment Plant outlining steps for controlling anticipated problems from high flows and an estimated $400,000 replacement of existing infrastructure in Wintergreen.

Robert McSwain, of Shipman, encouraged the authority to proceed with the projects during the public hearing, stating he expected costs to increase. McSwain was the only person to comment on the new rate structure.

“I hate to see these rate increases, but I think its necessary because of our capital improvement requirements and I think we should move forward as fast as we can with this,” McSwain said.

While he voted in favor of the rate changes, East District board member Jesse Rutherford took issue with changing regulations at the state level that become the financial responsibility of localities. As a result of the meeting, the service authority is drafting a letter to state legislatures emphasizing the need for assistance when it comes to rural communities like Nelson.