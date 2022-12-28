State report addresses pandemic's effects on K-12

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which works to make state government operations more effective, efficient and accountable and reports to the General Assembly, last month issued a report on the pandemic’s impact on public K-12 education in Virginia. That document was included in the Amherst County School Board’s meeting documents.

The following are highlights of the JLARC report:

Chronic absenteeism, student behavior major concerns

As students returned to in-person instruction, fewer of them regularly attended school. Chronic absenteeism — a student missing 10 percent or more of school days — nearly doubled last year compared with pre-pandemic rates. Twenty percent of students statewide were chronically absent in the 2021–22 school year and nearly all school divisions in the 2021–22 school year experienced surges in chronic absenteeism, with just three divisions experiencing a decrease.

More students also exhibited disruptive behavior as they returned to in-person instruction, according to school staff. JLARC asked school staff to rate the seriousness of 15 issues faced by school staff, such as teacher compensation, student academic progress, lack of respect from parents, and concerns about health during the pandemic. Student behavior problems were rated as the most serious of all 15 issues listed. Principals and teachers cited months spent out of the physical classroom as the main reason for increased student behavioral problems.

Mental health issues among students are prevalent

Students themselves, especially females, reported disconcertingly high levels of mental health issues during the pandemic. Half of middle school students and nearly two-thirds of high school students reported feeling nervous, anxious or on edge; 10% of middle school students and 13% of high school students indicated that they seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months. A smaller, but still significant, portion of middle school students (3%) and high school students (4%) indicated they had attempted suicide at least once. Substantially more female students than male students reported experiencing these mental health issues across all indicators.

Academic achievement declined

Prior to the pandemic, most key indicators of Virginia student academic achievement had been generally stable, with the exception of elementary school reading scores, which had been modestly declining for several years. The closure of schools in March 2020 began a period of “unprecedented disruption” to student learning.

“These disruptions resulted in many students missing critical academic content, and many students returning less prepared to learn and less engaged in class than before the pandemic, according to staff,” the JLARC report states. “Student performance on [Standards of Learning] tests declined during the pandemic but is beginning to rebound.

Average reading and math SOL scores during the 2021–22 school year were lower than average scores prior to the pandemic. Performance generally declined by more in math than reading. However, reading and math SOL scores and pass rates have improved substantially since the initial decline in 2020–21.”

Substantial challenges in recruiting, retaining staff

Leadership in nearly all divisions surveyed (94%) indicated it has become more difficult to recruit classroom teachers than it was before the pandemic. Nearly as many divisions (90%) also indicated it has become more difficult to retain classroom teachers.

Statewide teacher workforce data shows more teachers are leaving the profession, while fewer teachers are becoming licensed for the first time. After declining during the first part of the pandemic, the number of teachers leaving the profession rose substantially in the 2021–22 school year.

By 2021–22, the number of teachers leaving the profession was 12% higher than the pre-pandemic yearly average. The number of newly licensed teachers for the 2021–22 school year was 15% below the pre-pandemic average.

An increase in vacant teaching positions also has resulted. Before the pandemic, there were about 800 vacant teaching positions statewide. This increased substantially to about 2,800 vacant teaching positions, or 3% of all teaching positions in October 2021.

The Virginia Department of Education collected data from 111 divisions as of August 2022, finding about 3,300 teacher vacancies in just those districts — a 25% increase from the vacancies reported by these same divisions in October 2021. Divisions also expressed concern about the declining quality of teacher applicants during the pandemic.

Nearly all divisions surveyed (98%) indicated an inadequate applicant pool for open positions was among their biggest challenges to meeting staffing needs. Statewide teacher data shows school divisions are relying more heavily on provisionally licensed teachers, rather than fully licensed teachers.

The number of provisionally licensed teachers increased 24% during the 2021–22 school year compared with the pre-pandemic average. The number of teachers not fully endorsed in their content area more than doubled over the same time period.

“School divisions were generally not confident they would be able to hire the teachers they needed this year,” the JLARC report states. “More than half of divisions (52 percent) were not optimistic about their ability to employ a suitable classroom teacher workforce for the 2022–23 school year.”

In addition, more teachers reported they are likely to leave during this school year; 15% of Virginia teachers indicated they are “definitely leaving” or “likely to leave” their job in public education by the end of the 2022–23 school year, compared with 9% before the pandemic.

Teacher morale, job satisfaction lower

Nearly three-fourths of teachers in state reported their morale is lower since the pandemic and about two-thirds reported they are less satisfied with the job.

Of the teachers who indicated they are likely to leave by the end of the 2022–23 school year, a majority cited the effects of the pandemic — including lower morale, reduced job satisfaction and higher workload — as a contributing factor. Teachers cited the following issues as the most serious problems they face: a more challenging student population, including behavior issues; low pay; lack of respect from parents and the public and higher workload because of unfilled vacancies.