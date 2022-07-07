Study shows Nelson County contributing more to regional jail, Nelson inmates also staying longer

Over the past ten 10 years, the volume of Nelson County intakes to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has increased by 51% and the average length of stay of these inmates has increased by 65%, trends that have an impact on the county’s share in the cost of overall jail operations. Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford said the data reflects his office's efforts to prosecute more serious offenses.

At the board of supervisors' June meeting, Criminal Justice Planner Neal Goodloe presented a report on Nelson County’s ACRJ jail utilization trends from 2011 to 2021. He defined an “intake” as an inmate taken into ACRJ on Nelson County charges and told the board the most significant increases to this metric were among white, female and older Nelson County inmates.

The intake volume of white inmates increased 63% over the decade, while the same metric for Black inmates increased 13%; intakes of female inmates increased 217% while intakes of male inmates increased 30%.

Intakes in the youngest age group, ages 18 to 24, increased only 2% while intakes of 30- to 39-year-olds saw an 86% increase and inmates aged 50 and over saw a 86% increase, making 39 the average age of a Nelson inmate in 2021. Goodloe said it was a trend he’d been seeing “routinely in every jurisdiction I study.”

While Nelson’s percentage share of overall inmates remains relatively small compared to member jurisdictions Charlottesville and Albemarle, it nearly doubled over the decade — from 5.95% of overall ACRJ intakes to 10.07%, whereas Albemarle’s percentage share has increased by only 9% over the same period and Charlottesville’s has decreased by 25%.

In a phone interview, Rutherford said Charlottesville's downward intake trend was the result of what he described as lenient prosecutors in the city and Albemarle County.

"Charlottesville and Albemarle do not have prosecutors. They have defense attorneys who pretend they're prosecutors, plain and simple," he said.

Goodloe presented data to supervisors on bookings, or the number of charges associated with an intake. Nelson County booking volume increased 133% over the decade compared to the 51% increase in intake volume. Nelson County inmates were therefore incarcerated at ACRJ for more charges per intake on average, or up from an average 1.6 charges per intake in 2011 to 2.7 per intake in 2021.

The top Nelson County charge category from 2011 to 2021 was narcotics offenses, followed by driving while intoxicated and assault and larceny offenses. Narcotics charges increased 400%, probation violations increased 610% and weapons charges increased 308%.

In June, a Virginia Supreme Court committee approved Nelson County's application to establish a drug court — a response to what Rutherford has described as a more than 500% increase in narcotics cases over the same decade Goodloe studied. Participating defendants may have their charges reduced or dismissed if they complete the intensive 18-month treatment program.

Rutherford noted while Nelson County narcotics charges are up, the increase is not associated with marijuana, except in cases where there is a high enough volume to constitute drug trafficking.

According to Goodloe’s presentation, most of the increase in booking volume occurred from 2016 to 2019 and was associated with felony bookings — up 352% — as opposed to the 34% increase in misdemeanor bookings.

Goodloe’s graphs of booking trends show an increase in overall bookings from 2016 to 2019, followed by a strong dip from 2019 to 2021 of about 300 bookings, reflecting a decrease in charges during the pandemic years.

The average length of stay (ALOS) per inmate also saw significant increases over the decade, from an ALOS of 43.3 days in 2011 to 85.5 days in 2021. The upward trend is associated with the pandemic years — the trend line decreasing steadily up until 2018 and then increasing sharply from there — and the same demographics as seen in intake volume increases.

Rutherford said increases to Nelson County inmates' ALOS are not the result of his office targeting addicts, rather "upping the severity of charges for people who are trafficking."

Rutherford also said a spike in narcotics charges in 2019 — over 200 bookings according to Goodloe's presentation — could be attributed to a "massive concerted effort" by his office to prosecute drug traffickers.

"We knew the cartel members we wanted," Rutherford said. "We knew what we were looking for and how to get to those people."

While the ALOS for white inmates increased 116%, the same metric for Black inmates decreased 27%. The ALOS for female inmates increased 132% while ALOS for male inmates increased 69%. Inmates aged 50 and up contributed the most significant increase in ALOS at 213%, followed by 25- to 29-year-olds up 184% and 30- to 40-year-olds up 65%.

Goodloe linked the increases in ALOS to the greater rate of increase for felony charges than misdemeanor charges; more Nelson County inmates are being booked for more serious charges and therefore serving longer sentences.

Increases in both total intakes and ALOS have an impact on the county’s cost to incarcerate its inmates.

Goodloe explained the metric 'bed day expenditure' is the product of intake volume and length of stay, and can be used to calculate the total cost to the county per inmate bed day, currently $112.68 per day according to Goodloe. Nelson inmates’ share of overall ACRJ bed day expenditures increased 243% while Albemarle’s share increased 14% and Charlottesville’s decreased 35%. In 2021, Nelson inmates accounted for 17.4% of all ACRJ bed days.

“As recently as 2006, you have about a 5% share of jail bed day expenditures. It’s now over 17%,” Goodloe told the board.

He again said the increase was entirely associated with white inmates. Bed day expenditures fell 17% over the decade among Black inmates while white inmates' bed day expenditures increased 255%.

Goodloe also presented trend lines demonstrating that the number of inmates serving more than 30 days at ACRJ, a group he said is costing Nelson the most, is outpacing the growth of inmates serving 30 days or fewer at ACRJ. The former increased 103% over the decade while the latter increased 42%. Goodloe said in 2021 these longer serving inmates, who serve more than 200 days on average, represented about 95% of Nelson’s bed day expenditures.

“You put all this together, you’ve had sizable increases in intakes, mostly associated with probation violations and narcotics charges, in terms of the rate of increase. When you add that to increases in your average length of stay, they have a combined effect on your bed day expenditures and ultimately on your cost,” Goodloe told the board, adding some mitigation in these trends during pandemic years appears to be reversing based on the 2021-2022 data he’s gathered so far.

“I don’t have a crystal ball. I cannot tell you what your metrics will look like this time next year. There are too many variables involved. One of them is, quite simply, whether the COVID pandemic has changed human behavior, both offender behavior and criminal justice behavior, and I don’t have the answer to that question yet,” Goodloe said.

“The question that comes to my mind at each of these you’re talking about is, ‘Why?’” Supervisor Skip Barton said after Goodloe’s presentation.

Goodloe said he didn’t have an answer but, “I think simply from the data, the run up in narcotics charges and probation violations, which are oftentimes related to continued drug use, certainly have a bearing on what you’re seeing.”

Barton asked if Goodloe had any data on what percentage of inmates convicted in Nelson County's court system are actually Nelson County residents. Goodloe said he’d done an analysis showing only about 50% of Nelson’s intakes live in a ZIP code affiliated with Nelson County, but that there are an equal number of Nelson County resident-inmates at ACRJ on Charlottesville and Albemarle charges: “So there’s a flow going both ways.”

Goodloe answered another of Barton’s questions with the statistic that only 4% of Nelson County inmates end up being transferred into Virginia Department of Corrections custody. Nelson County does not have to contribute to the cost of housing these inmates in prison.