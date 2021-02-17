Supervisors approve six-year plan for Nelson road improvements

Nelson County is proceeding with its yearslong road improvement blueprint.

The board of supervisors unanimously approved the county’s Secondary Six-Year Plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2026 and the Virginia Department of Transportation’s outlined construction priority list for the current fiscal year during a Feb. 9 meeting. North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey was absent.

According to Robert Brown, VDOT representative with the Lynchburg District, construction for several of the 20 listed projects already is complete. The budget supervisors approved is the same one that previously had come before the board.

Construction for a $150,000 resurfacing project along a .9 mile stretch of Ariel Road, for example, has been completed, but Brown said it still was included in the list because it had not been closed out financially.

Estimates show a total of more than $3.48 million in state funds will be distributed over the course of the six years. County documents show the budget for fiscal year 2021 to be estimated at more than $624,800.