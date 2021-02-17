Supervisors approve six-year plan for Nelson road improvements

Nelson County is proceeding with its yearslong road improvement blueprint.
The board of supervisors unanimously approved the county’s Secondary Six-Year Plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2026 and the Virginia Department of Transportation’s outlined construction priority list for the current fiscal year during a Feb. 9 meeting. North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey was absent.
According to Robert Brown, VDOT representative with the Lynchburg District, construction for several of the 20 listed projects already is complete. The budget supervisors approved is the same one that previously had come before the board.
Construction for a $150,000 resurfacing project along a .9 mile stretch of Ariel Road, for example, has been completed, but Brown said it still was included in the list because it had not been closed out financially.
Estimates show a total of more than $3.48 million in state funds will be distributed over the course of the six years. County documents show the budget for fiscal year 2021 to be estimated at more than $624,800.
The outlined projects on the list account for just more than 14 miles of resurfacing projects in various areas of the county. The largest repaving project is 2.8 miles along Wilson Road. On the opposite end of the spectrum is a .2-mile project along Rhue Hollow Lane, which already has been completed, Brown said.
Brown told supervisors resurfacing on Shields Gap Road was completed as was outlined in the plan, but a portion of the roadway remains unpaved. VDOT officials will go back and complete the remaining roadway.
“If you do half a road, and you’ve got constituents that live on the half that don’t get paved, they’re not a happy camper,” Brown said.
Brown said officials may revise the priority list in the coming months to include new projects.