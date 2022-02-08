Supervisors OK changes to East and Central election districts

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 31 approved a redistricting plan that affects two of the county’s five election districts.

Residents in the Faber area between U.S. 29 and the railroad tracks and Irish Road and the Albemarle County line will be moved from the Central to East District on the newly approved map.

Nelson County Information Systems Director Susan Rorrer explained to board members Jan. 11 the change was necessitated by the Virginia Supreme Court’s approval of a new redistricting map in December. The map divides Nelson County into two House of Delegates districts, the 53rd and the 55th.

A new boundary line between East and Central Districts will correct population deviations between election districts as determined by the 2020 decennial census, according to a Nov. 15 notice on the county’s website.

Rorrer presented five redistricting options to the board. She acknowledged that the map, plan 2-1, which the board approved, would be among the most convenient for Nelson voters.

The change will affect approximately 120 people who will now vote in East District Schuyler, according to Rorrer.

Central District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said he and East District Supervisor Ernie Reed had discussed which of the five choices “made the most sense with our respective districts” and had decided on plan 2-1.

The board unanimously accepted a motion from Reed to adopt the plan.

In other news, County Administer Steve Carter presented the board with an update to plans for a potential new social services department facility on the west side of U.S. 29 in the Callohill Business Park in Lovingston.

Carter told the board there are two current options for construction, which local firm Architectural Partners has estimated the costs for: a $2.4 million 6,000-square-foot facility and a $2.5 million 6,500-square-foot facility.

Carter said the 18 acres of land to be used was owned by the county but is now owned by the Nelson County Economic Development Authority. The county would need to have the land transferred back from the EDA if the board chooses to move forward with the project, Carter said.

Carter told the board Architectural Partners plans to communicate with the Department of Social Services during the design process to meet the department’s needs for a facility.

Architect Jim Vernon gave the board an estimated timeline for the project. “I would say three months for design, development and another four months of construction,” he said.

The board accepted a motion from South District Supervisor Skip Barton that the county move forward with designs and acquisition of property for a Department of Social Services facility on Callohill Drive. The board has not continued discussions on a facility potentially housing social services and the county’s health department.

The health department is currently housed in the Blue Ridge Medical Center but that arrangement is slated to end near the end of this year, county officials have said. The board has considered having the health department in the Callohill site but the Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington also is a considered location for the health department.

County staff was set to bring forward during the board’s Feb. 8 meeting plans for a facility that, in addition to housing social services, also could include the building inspection department, planning and zoning Department and the office of the solid waste and recycling coordinator, all currently housed in the McGuinness building on Front Street in Lovingston near its intersection with the U.S. 29. Renovating the McGuinness building is another option that the board was set to consider at its Feb. 8 meeting.

