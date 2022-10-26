Survey results show Nelson community shares concerns, values

Nelson County residents have participated in their comprehensive plan revision process at some of the highest rates the consulting firm the Berkley Group has seen in a rural county, according to principal planner Catherine Redfearn. More than 150 people have attended four public workshops, and the Berkley Group received 885 online and paper survey responses.

Nelson County has partnered with The Berkley Group to update the county’s comprehensive plan adopted in 2002 and last updated in 2014. Redfearn reminded the small group at a fifth community engagement opportunity Oct. 16 why participation in the plan’s development is key.

“A comprehensive plan is a long range document that provides decision-making direction for a variety of topics: land use, housing, transportation, economic development ... as such, they are and should be community-driven plans,” Redfearn said. “We rely on the feedback of the people who live, work and visit these places to help us shape the content.”

She summarized the data from the public workshops, survey, and four stakeholder listening sessions.

“In one word: Nelson is beautiful. That beauty is what draws people here to live, to visit, to play, and there’s a very strong sentiment among the people that participated in the community engagement that we need to protect that rural character while also increasing housing and economic development opportunities,” she said.

A majority of survey respondents live in the Nellysford and Afton/Rockfish areas and a large majority are permanent residents of or own property in the county. Among them, 43% identify as retired and 35% work in Nelson County or from their homes, 45% are over the age of 65 and 76% are white and 20% have lived in the county for 40 or more years, followed by 18% who resided in the county less than 5 years.

A majority of respondents agree on several ideas: they most value Nelson’s natural environment, rural character, and open spaces; and they’re most concerned about development and population growth and the loss of natural resources. A majority think preserving environmental resources should be a priority for the county, followed by 30% of respondents who think improving public schools ought to be the first priority. A majority also recognize a lack of affordable housing and housing variety, and share the same ideas about where new development should occur.

What do respondents think are the main issues facing the county?

A summary document of the data — available on the county’s comprehensive plan website, nelson2042.com — demonstrates a few trends. Half of survey respondents believe Nelson doesn’t offer enough job opportunities, 61% of respondents thinks the county doesn’t offer enough affordable housing and 57% feel there isn’t a sufficient variety of housing types to meet residents’ needs.

The survey allowed respondents to select “other” as a response to some questions, and then specify what they meant, and one question was completely open-ended.

Of written responses to these questions, more than 100 expressed concern about Virginia 151: unsafe driving conditions created by commercial truck traffic and traffic to and from businesses, especially alcohol-related businesses.

Writers differed on their proposed solutions to the problem, such as installing bike lanes, sidewalks, or more turn lanes, and reducing speed limits. But most were in agreement the corridor is overdeveloped or has reached its capacity of development. Another major theme among comments was short term-rentals have disrupted neighborhoods and depleted the existing housing stock, contributing to a lack of affordable housing.

Respondents did favor residential and commercial development along U.S. 29 in the central area of the county in Lovingston, Colleen and Shipman, and favored the redevelopment of existing buildings.

Survey results demonstrate a strong consensus about land use: 84% of residents selected public park spaces in the county as their most desired use, followed by agricultural and outdoor recreation/tourism uses, and 62% of respondents discourage industrial development.

An overwhelming majority of respondents said they feel safe in Nelson County, think it’s a great place to raise a family and retire, and identify a strong sense of community pride.

Redfearn said the Berkley Group will use the community’s feedback to begin drafting a process to last into May. Community members will then have the opportunity to review and provide feedback on a draft of the plan. The idea wall on nelson2042.com remains open for public comments.