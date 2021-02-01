Target date for hybrid learning in Nelson delayed an additional two weeks

"I'm concerned that these parents that want to stay virtual learning that they get the same product that they've been getting," Perkins said.

The South District representative also said he did not support the division having to "flip flop" in the event that — once students are back in the classroom — the division must pivot to virtual learning again because of confirmed cases in the schools.

"Nobody wants the kids, or the teachers, or the administrators, anybody to have to do that kind of boomerang sort of where we're here, we're there, wherever," West District representative Shannon Powell said.

He said he supported if such action needed to be taken before the end of the spring semester, that the division remain online until the fall to avoid any additional confusion.

Board members also expressed optimism toward the vaccine rollout in the county and its influence on returning safely to the classroom. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said 60% of school staff are registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but she could not say at the meeting how many have received one or both of the needed doses.

The Nelson County School Board will again reevaluate its transition to hybrid learning at the board's Feb. 11 meeting.

