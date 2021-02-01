Target date for hybrid learning in Nelson delayed an additional two weeks

Officials have again delayed Nelson County Public Schools' transition to hybrid learning by an additional two weeks, citing continued concerns over current health metrics in a scene similar to what played out one month prior.
During the Nelson County School Board's budget work session Jan. 28, the board unanimously approved the added delay which puts the effective start of the division's transition to hybrid learning as March 1, now a month later then the Feb. 1 target date officials first had their eyes on coming into the spring semester.
In an almost identical motion to the one approved by board members in January, NCPS will continue to operate in the entirely virtual format. Sports and in-person remediation will continue as normal.
Vice Chair Margaret Clair said it still wasn't the right time to bring students back to the classroom en masse, noting confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have occurred among staff and students already as well as health metrics that, while trending downward, still exceed the board's standards.
"We just need a little bit more time," Clair said.
The school board in January also voted in lockstep to delay the division's transition to hybrid from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. According to Superintendent Martha Eagle, it was the administration's recommendation heading into discussion that the board move forward with the mid-February date.
Since the pandemic began, Nelson County has reported 647 cases, 27 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health on Monday. The school division's COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Jan. 26, shows 23 confirmed cases: 18 among staff and five among students.
Nearby school divisions in Lynchburg, Bedford and Amherst counties reported 137, 375 and 90 cases, respectively since the start of the school year.
Once NCPS does enter hybrid learning, Clair said she supported accelerating the division's phased return to the classroom, referencing plans to bring the younger students back to the classroom first, waiting a period of time, and bringing in the next group of students.
North District representative Janet Turner-Giles expressed concern over a disconnect in some of the logistics surrounding hybrid learning, noting to the board some different misconceptions she had been made aware of.
"As a division we need to make sure that our teachers truly understand what that day looks like and we also need to make sure parents — if and when we get to that point of a decision — that parents and students can understand what that looks like because I think there's a major disconnect somewhere."
Whether students are brought back in a hybrid format or something more resembling a traditional classroom setting, South District representative Ceasar Perkins said some families would want to stay virtual regardless.
"I'm concerned that these parents that want to stay virtual learning that they get the same product that they've been getting," Perkins said.
The South District representative also said he did not support the division having to "flip flop" in the event that — once students are back in the classroom — the division must pivot to virtual learning again because of confirmed cases in the schools.
"Nobody wants the kids, or the teachers, or the administrators, anybody to have to do that kind of boomerang sort of where we're here, we're there, wherever," West District representative Shannon Powell said.
He said he supported if such action needed to be taken before the end of the spring semester, that the division remain online until the fall to avoid any additional confusion.
Board members also expressed optimism toward the vaccine rollout in the county and its influence on returning safely to the classroom. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said 60% of school staff are registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but she could not say at the meeting how many have received one or both of the needed doses.
The Nelson County School Board will again reevaluate its transition to hybrid learning at the board's Feb. 11 meeting.