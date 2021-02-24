'This is just the start': Lovingston fire chief reflects on long, ongoing road to recovery

Danny Johnson said he couldn’t fathom the words that would adequately thank a community that carried him in his time of need.

“How do you repay somebody that took a worry away from you? That prayed for you?” Johnson said. “It just is beyond any means that I have of explaining or showing appreciation because you’re selling it short.”

With service at his core, Johnson said he never anticipated to “get it back one day.” But the most amazing part, Johnson said, was that his own need could be taken care of without him even knowing what was going on.

“I knew things were going on and people were praying and people wanted to help but I didn’t realize the totality of that until after I really got home [for the first time].”

The road ahead

Despite the fire chief’s rapid progress, which he said has even surpassed doctors’ expectations, he still has a long ways to go.

“They keep referring to everything being one year since your last surgery … I’m focused on trying to be one year from the accident,” Johnson said.