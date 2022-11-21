To our readers: No Amherst New Era-Progress, Nelson County Times print editions on Thanksgiving

To our readers:

The Amherst New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times will not publish print editions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 due to the holiday.

Our normal print publication schedule will resume with the Thursday, Dec. 1 edition.

Readers can keep up with the latest Amherst County news at NewEraProgress.com and the latest Nelson County news at NelsonCountyTimes.com.

We also encourage readers to follow the New Era-Progress on Facebook and Twitter and the Nelson County Times on Facebook and Twitter.

Thank you for reading the Amherst New Era-Progress and the Nelson County Times.