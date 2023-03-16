Virginia State Police are investigating two single-car crashes, both with confirmed fatalities.

The first crash took place Tuesday at 4:44 p.m. on U.S. 29, just south of Virginia 6.

According to state police, a 2006 Buick Lecerne was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The vehicle then spun, hit a ditch, and overturned several times, coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

The driver, Christopher A. Murphy, 35, of Massies Mill, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the vehicle, Jonathan C. Clark, 34, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He also was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second fatal crash happened at 12:34 a.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of Virginia 151, near Paulie's Pig Out in Afton. Police have not yet released the name of the deceased.

Police said a second person in the vehicle was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.