Two injured after tractor-trailer, car collide on U.S. 29 in Nelson County

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 29 in Nelson County.

State Police responded to the collision between a tractor-trailer and a Dodge Charger at 1:02 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a state police news release.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was thrown from the vehicle and has been taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer was hauling hazardous materials, which had to be unloaded before it could be removed from the scene, VSP reported.

Southbound U.S. 29 was closed with traffic detoured around the crash until the scene could be cleared.

— Emma Martin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.