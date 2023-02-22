VDOT is performing another study on the Virginia 151 corridor, on a slightly longer stretch than a similar study conducted in 2013 — about 14 miles from the Afton Mountain Road intersection with 151 to 2.5 miles south of the state highway’s intersection with Beech Grove Road.

Lynchburg VDOT district planner Rick Youngblood appeared before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors at its February regular meeting with an update and presented data about current traffic conditions.

The study is targeting seven Potential Safety Improvement (PSI) intersections with a high wreck frequency along that stretch: the Avon and Afton Mountain Road, Tanbark Drive, Greenfield Road, Rockfish School Lane, River Road, Monocan Drive, and Beech Grove Road intersections with Virginia 151.

During the five-year study period (2017 to 2021) Youngblood reported a total of 212 crashes along the corridor, with the highest crash densities at Tanbark Drive, Mill Lane, North of Greenfield Road, at River Road, through Nellysford, and the switchbacks south of Beech Grove Road.

Of those crashes, 53 involved injury, 159 involved only property damage and none were fatal, according to Youngblood’s presentation. Annual crashes are up from 45 in 2017 to 49 in 2021. The greatest number of crashes during the study period occurred at the River Road intersection.

Two of the intersections included in the study — River Road and Tambark Drive — are among three Nelson County highway improvement projects with current Smart Scale applications for state funding. The third project is to replace the signalized intersection on U.S. 29 with a signalized RCUT.

An RCUT would eliminate direct cross-feeding across U.S. 29 — from Callohill Drive to Front Street and vise-versa. In the RCUT scenario, vehicles trying to cross U.S. 29 would instead make a right turn and then a U-Turn further up the highway. Vehicles would still be able to make left and right turns onto U.S. 29 from either street.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board decides which projects to add to the Six-Year Improvement Plan after applications are evaluated and prioritized. Of 29 applications in the Lynchburg VDOT district, the application for improvements to the Tanbark Drive intersection have been ranked 26th, the signalized RCUT is ranked 19th and the proposed single-lane roundabout at River Road and Virginia 151 is ranked 9th. There are 394 applications statewide.

VDOT conducted 12-hour turning movement counts on May 24 and Aug. 13, 2022, a weekday and a Saturday, and also collected 48-hour speed data.

Study data also predicts how an estimated 1% annual traffic growth rate will affect corridor operations without improvements.

So far, VDOT has observed “multiple intersections and segments in need of safety enhancement,” a lack of bike and pedestrian and public transit access, stable growth along the corridor, terrain that “could be problematic for large linear improvements such as shoulder widenings,” and that “intersection operations are generally good,” with the expectation of the River Road intersection, according to Youngblood’s presentation.

“The corridor from a standpoint of its day-to-day activities runs pretty well. We do recognize that during peak hours on the weekends and in the summer specifically, those characteristics change quite a bit,” Youngblood said.

He told supervisors VDOT will hold two public in-person meetings about study results, which are yet to be scheduled. Youngblood also said VDOT will be creating a website for the public to view the information he presented to supervisors.

In other news, supervisors expressed support at the meeting for VDOT’s proposed extension to an existing thru tractor trailer restriction. The proposed restriction will extend from where Virginia 814 intersects with the Blue Ridge Parkway near Love to the Virginia 610 intersection with Virginia 664 in Augusta County.

Thru trucks currently are restricted on Virginia 664 and the Blue Ridge Parkway as of February 2021. The expanded restriction is intended to stop thru trucks from using Virginia 814 to access Virginia 151 and beyond and becoming stalled on steep mountain grades, according to VDOT.