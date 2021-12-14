 Skip to main content
VDOT pruning trees, removing some along Va. 151 corridor
VDOT pruning trees, removing some along Va. 151 corridor

In an effort to improve visibility on Virginia 151, the Virginia Department of Transportation is pruning trees and removing small trees up to 6 inches in diameter within the VDOT right of way along about 29 miles of the corridor.

According to Gerry Harter, P.E., maintenance engineer for the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), “VDOT has been made aware of a number of locations where tree branches obstruct motorist views, as well as locations where trucks are brushing limbs along and over roadways,” Gary Harter, maintenance engineer of VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which serves Nelson County, said in a news release. “These incidents could create safety issues for motorists and others.”

The work will take place over an extended period. During these operations, signs will alert motorists to the work and delays will be possible.

Crews expect to finish the work at the intersection of Old Roseland Road in June 2022, according to VDOT. Work areas include the following:

Rt. 729 to Rockfish Gap Turnpike, through Jan. 14

Rt. 664 to Rt. 729, through Feb. 11

Rt. 797 to Rt. 664, through March 11

Rt. 723 to Rt. 797, through April 22

Amherst County line to Rt. 723, June 1.

