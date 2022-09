The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg District will temporarily close a section of Virginia 718 (Mountain Cove Road) near U.S. 29, just north of Lovingston, beginning on Sept. 30.

The closure is expected to run until Oct. 13 and is due to embankment slope deterioration.

A VDOT contractor will install soil nails, drainage pipe, and a retaining wall. VDOT will establish a detour for traffic to follow until the affected section of road is reopened.