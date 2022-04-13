Watch Now: Lumberjacks, lumberjills compete at Devil's Backbone event

The announcement, “Stand to your timber,” was the signal for wood chips and wedges to start flying April 9 at Devils Backbone Brewery.

Twenty-four lumberjacks and 12 lumberjills competed at the second Backbone Lumberjack Classic in seven events — climbing, chopping and sawing their way through white pine logs in a matter of seconds.

Scooter Cogar runs the Virginia Lumberjack Championships nonprofit and competed in all six events. He estimated there are some 30 to 40 lumberjack competitions across the nation but said the Backbone Lumberjack Classic is the only Virginia show.

“I ran a show in Blackstone, Virginia, the Virginia Lumberjack Championship, when Devils Backbone approached me about doing something here. They’re so great to work with,” Cogar said.

Cogar said he started competing while he was a student at Virginia Tech but his family has been involved in the sport for over 70 years, and he has several uncles and a cousin that also compete professionally.

Cogar said he liked all the events but hot saw and springboard chop are his best. In the hot saw event, competitors have a minute to start their saw and “warm” it before cutting three complete discs in 6 inches of wood or less.

Lumberjack Adam Lethco has been competing in timber sports since 2012 and said the springboard chop is his favorite.

“It’s been a true blessing that I’ve been riding as long as I can and my family’s been great enough to come along with me for most of it,” he said.

In the springboard chop, competitors use an axe to chop notches into a nine-foot poplar pole. They insert six-inch wide springboard platforms into the pockets, enabling them to climb to the top and chop through an attached pine log, according to the Backbone Lumberjack Classic website.

Lethco said at one time he held the U.S. record in the event with a total time of around 40 seconds, adding the fastest he can get up the poplar pole is around 16 seconds.

“Everything’s got to go right,” Lethco said, adding that day the top block he’d just chopped through was firmer than ideal.

Lethco said he’s been climbing trees since he was 12. Now he works as a forester.

“It’s kind of cool to not cut down trees. I plant trees now. Just this winter we planted 40,000 oak seedlings,” he said.

Lumberjill Tracy Henning and partner Will Chamberlain won the Jack and Jill Double Buck event, in which a lumberjack and jill team pull a long crosscut saw back and forth to cut through a 19-inch log.

Henning said she joined the Finger Lakes Community College timber sport team because “they didn’t have softball, I needed to do something. I went out and the coach is like, ‘You have a natural talent.’”

Henning explained success in the sport requires strength and skill.

“There’s all different body types and sizes. You think the biggest, the strongest [will win] and there’s smaller women that just blow our doors off.”

Martha King was one smaller lumberjill blowing doors off Saturday. In the underhand chop, where competitors chop through a log directly between their feet, she finished well before the other competitors with time to look over her work.

King said she got into the sport through her parents’ tree service business.

“I grew up around trees, in the tree-falling industry,” she said.

Much like Henning, she started timber sports at Penn State because the college didn’t have a field hockey team.

“It was so natural picking up an ax and swinging it,” King said.

She added doors started to open after graduation when she discovered women’s professional timber sports.

“‘So I thought, ‘Well, let’s just see how far I can go with this, see if I can be as good as some of the other girls. See if I can maybe be number one in the world.’”

King entered the season at the Lumberjack Classic as a national and world champion.

She said it can be difficult to compete in a male-dominated sport.

“I’ve heard from some people saying, ‘No offense Martha, but you really shouldn’t be cutting a standing block,’ or, ‘No offense, Martha, but you really shouldn’t be cutting an underhand.’ And that’s when I want to show them that I do indeed belong so I work that much harder,” she said.

Henning agreed: “When I first started, they didn’t have a lot of women’s events, we had to compete against the men. We wouldn’t get as much money as the men. So it was difficult, but it’s evolved.”

King said “swinging this razor-sharp thing right between your feet” was intimidating at first in college but doesn’t freak her out anymore. She’s been competing for 10 years and “doesn’t think about it anymore.”

“Everybody here is a professional,” Cogar said, “They know how to operate safely.”

