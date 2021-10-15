Watch Now: Nelson vigil honors victims, survivors of domestic violence

Just more than dozen candlelight flames flickered Oct. 12 at the Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington as part of a quiet remembrance of victims of domestic violence.
The ceremony in the parking lot of the nonprofit’s center came a few hours after Nelson County officials passed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Beth Cunningham, director of Nelson County’s victim witness program, said cases of domestic violence have increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a time for us as a community to come together and mourn the lives lost and celebrate the survivors of domestic violence,” Cunningham said.
She said in the past year the program has served 231 victims and of that, 114 cases were related to domestic violence.
Linda Ellis-Williams, who leads YWCA of Central Virginia’s Domestic Violence Prevention Program, said the nonprofit works to help survivors of domestic violence.
“If you end up in the court system, you’re going to get help. If you end up not just needing somebody to talk to, you’ll get that service,” Ellis-Williams said. “We want our survivors to know that we support them in every avenue along the way.”
She said from October 2020 to Sept. 30 the program, which serves the Lynchburg region, answered roughly 10,500 calls to a 24-hour hotline for victims or loved ones.
“This is just a very small portion of people who actually come forward,” Ellis-Williams said.
The YWCA’s Domestic Violence Program has two safe houses available at a private, secured and confidential location in Lynchburg and Campbell County. Many who go to them have no other means of support necessary, said Ellis-Williams. In the past year 97 people including 33 children, have walked through the program’s doors because their home was no longer safe and they had no option, she said.
“Despite of all that we do, domestic violence and abuse continues to grow,” she said.
Nelson Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford urges churches, nonprofits, neighbors and family members to engage in a unified effort to prevent cases of domestic violence. His office has had some heartbreaking cases where perpetrators were incarcerated, he said, mentioning one case without any specific names where a person violated a protective order 300 times upon leaving jail and now is serving a 10-year sentence.
“Law enforcement will work day in and day out but they can only do so much without the community’s help,” Rutherford said.
Ellis-Williams told stories of silhouette cutouts that represented a family of victims, describing them as silent witnesses who will not be forgotten.
Nelson Sheriff David Hill said his office has a dire need for good police officers and encourages people to reach out to those who can go into that field and make a difference in the community.
“Every second counts,” Hill said. “…It’s probably one of the most deadly calls that police officers go on, is domestic violence calls. It takes a special person to put this uniform on day in and day out to go and be there when people are at their worst.”
He added his office is not perfect by any means and is not there to judge people but rather encourage them and help them get resources available.
Rev. Rodney Sandidge, of Saint John Baptist Church in Norwood, prayed the information goes out into the community and helps make Nelson a better place to live.
Rutherford encouraged families to considering fostering children in need, which he and his wife are doing with two children. He also noted the importance of after school programs.
“Everyone has a tool they can use when it comes to the prevention,” Rutherford said. “We’re all in this together. It starts with us and ends with us.”