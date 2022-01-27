Waynesboro man facing drug charges denied bond

A Waynesboro man facing three drug charges after his arrest in August was denied bond Tuesday in Nelson Circuit Court.

Tyler Scott Ruppel, 31, is accused of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute and simultaneous possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

David Travis Lowery, of Waynesboro, and Stephen Edward Lackey, of Staunton, were both taken into custody with Ruppel and are facing related drug charges, according to Virginia State Police.

Nelson County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Will Flory presented Judge Michael Doucette with testimony from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Flory said that on Aug. 1 a large quantity of methamphetamine was expected to be moved outside Ashley’s Market convenience store in Afton.

Two vehicles met at Ashley’s Market, one containing Ruppel and Lowery. When police arrived, they found a loaded Glock handgun, which had been stolen in Richmond, under Ruppel’s left leg, Flory said. Police also found a bag containing 66 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s side console and a knotted bag of heroin in the vehicle, Flory said.

According to their statement, during the course of their investigation Virginia State Police seized approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $66,800; 23 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated value of $1,380; 100 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $2,000 and 3.5 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $875.

When interviewed, Ruppel told police that he always carries a firearm and that Lowery had picked him up to get methamphetamine, Flory said. Ruppel told police he and Lowery had picked him up for the same purpose before.

At the time of his arrest, Ruppel was living on and off with his father, who was present at the bond hearing.

Ruppel’s sister, Kristen Thomas, testified on his behalf. She said that he would return to live with his father if given bond and is intending to apply to a local eatery. Thomas also said she had been proactive and commuted from her Manassas residence for all of her brother’s hearings.

Ruppel’s defense, Charlottesville attorney Michael J. Hallahan, told the court that Ruppel is not a convicted felon and said evidence presented did not show that his client was involved in the drug deal. The evidence does not show that Ruppel knew what was in the console, Hallahan said.

Flory told Doucette that Ruppel was an admitted heroin and methamphetamine user and raised concerns about his potential drug use if released. Addressing Hallahan’s suggestion that Ruppel was just in the car during the transaction, Flory said the evidence indicated that Ruppel was present for protection in case something went wrong with the deal.

In denying bond, Doucette cited a strong presumption that Ruppel was in the car for protection and said he is a danger to himself and others.

Ruppel’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.