Wintergreen crew responds to house fire amid freezing temperatures

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire the evening of Jan. 28 amid almost single-digit temperatures.

According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were dispatched at about 8:04 p.m. to a structure fire on Laurel Springs Drive. Crews had to carry equipment through the woods to the home, which sits 350 feet from the road because the structure's driveway was covered in ice, the post states.

Crews cleared the scene more than three hours later.

Although the home was occupied at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported involving either residents or firefighters. Chief Curtis Sheets said via text message Monday the fire appeared to be accidental and caused by the chimney.

He said total damage could be upward of $100,000 but the home was not a total loss.

No foul play is suspected, the post states.

