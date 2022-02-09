Wintergreen Fire and Rescue adjusts salaries and hours, requests 24-hour ambulance

In his 22 years of service with Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, Chief Curtis Sheets has never had to phase out an ambulance.

“If we knew we needed to staff four ambulances, we had staff for four ambulances. But there have been several days this year when we just simply could not staff the fourth ambulance,” Sheets said.

He explained when this has happened, the county’s volunteer fire departments have provided drivers to help out.

“But the problem with that is you run the potential of burning out the fire department volunteers. And so the fire chiefs and the county have said we’re happy to do this, but it really needs to be a temporary situation. This can’t become a new normal.”

Sheets has been adapting to the conditions of a “new normal” for some time. He’s updated his equipment, adopted new safety protocols and adjusted salaries and hours to retain current employees and attract trained applicants.

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue staffs three stations in Lovingston, Nellysford and at Wintergreen. The organization serves the Wintergreen resort community and also provides countywide EMS service through its Nelson EMS, or NEMS, subunit. NEMS contracts with Nelson County to support the county’s volunteer fire departments. Wintergreen’s full-time and part-time employees are cross-trained for fire and advanced medical emergencies and are supported by volunteers who complete much of the same training as staff.

“But volunteerism, like everywhere else, is down. So it’s been a struggle,” Sheets said.

He explained one factor is the rigorous training involved.

“It really is like asking somebody to do a second full-time job for free,” he said.

Although volunteer ambulance drivers require the lowest level of training, Sheets said that still is some 30 hours in a classroom. EMT-Basic, which Sheets described as a next step in volunteer training, requires about a 200-hour classroom commitment plus additional training.

Wintergreen is teaching an EMT class and has been offering EMT and firefighting training for almost two years. Classes are free to Nelson County residents. Sheets says the goal is to train new firefighters and paramedics for Wintergreen.

“We like hiring local folks when we can. It certainly makes a difference in the middle of the night when they’re not at work, and you need to call them back to work,” he said.

Sheets says only about 15% of his employees live in Nelson County. Much of his staff commute from north of the county line in the Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft areas.

Sheets said Wintergreen is especially accessible to new firefighters because of the department’s focus on training.

“Some kid comes in and wants to know about something and they say, ‘Hey, tonight, can we spend an hour working on this?’ Usually the answer is going to be, ‘Oh, heck yeah, let’s do it.’”

The department accelerated its training focus with the recent creation of a full-time training position. Sheets said when a vacancy appeared in the two staff positions below him, chief of fire operations and chief of EMS operations, the department combined the two positions, allowing Wintergreen to hire a trainer.

“That was definitely transformational for the department. And really opens the doors for a lot more training inside of Nelson County for all the other agencies too. We’ve got one guy whose only job is to train us,” he said.

Sheets doesn’t have many vacancies on his staff, but the few openings have proved difficult to fill.

“Actually we have one position on the NEMS crew that has been vacant for 13 months,” he said.

“We are a small organization that functions with limited staff,” NEMS crew supervisor Cheyenne Greene said. “So any open position certainly applies additional stress to the other staff members, as they are the ones who have to absorb the extra workload.”

Sheets attributes the ongoing vacancy to many effects of COVID-19.

“I’ve got to believe people aren’t really excited about getting into health care right now,” he said.

He also explained the pandemic put a freeze on training programs “creating an interruption in our supply of providers that we’re still working through.”

Sheets also has had to compete with neighboring squads for trained firefighters and paramedics.

“Everyone around us, and I get them too, is sending out postcards to everyone who’s certified to be in an ambulance in Virginia. They’re sending out a postcard and saying, ‘Hey, if you’ll come work for us, we’ll give you this huge sign on bonus,’” he said.

It’s a competitive market, Sheets said, but he’s implemented creative solutions.

The standard firefighter, Sheets said, works about 900 more hours a year than a full-time employee on a “daylight schedule” because of their 24 hours on, two days off schedule. To combat this discrepancy, all 24-hour Wintergreen employees now have six “skip shifts” which they can choose to take off. The six days will not affect their vacation time or pay.

“We have just simply taken 144 hours off of their annual schedule. And it is our goal to continue doing that until we can get them down to an annual hour count that is much closer to what anybody else in the world would work.”

It’s difficult to reduce hours when the team is already short-staffed, but Sheets said he doesn’t have much of a choice.

“So what’s the alternative? If you don’t do it, and you lose people?” he asked.

Sheets said the department’s location between multiple regions presents a challenge: “The cost of living in the Shenandoah Valley is nothing like the cost of living in the Central Virginia valley. And we’re sitting right on the spine.”

Sheets said a firefighter in Charlottesville could commute 45 minutes to Nelson County or an hour into Northern Virginia for double the pay.

Greene said the increased pressure isn’t necessarily bad if departments rise to meet the demands of the market.

“Departments that become complacent are always likely to fall behind, and it’s important that we as a department continue to accept these staffing challenges head on.”

Given the hiring incentives other departments were offering, Sheets said Wintergreen felt it necessary to conduct a mid-year salary survey ahead of the pay adjustments that typically happen in January.

“Just because of the environment that we were in. You couldn’t talk about a future pay raise. You need to show it right now to keep those folks engaged,” Sheets said.

Results indicated that staff felt salaries were low. The department responded with a salary increase for all staff except middle and upper management.

“We wanted to take as many dollars as we could and push them out to the people who are actually having to respond to these calls during COVID. And we’ll probably have to do that again because it’s moving so fast that even though we made a significant adjustment, we’re interviewing tons of people who are all saying the same thing, which is ‘Oh, I thought you could offer more.’”

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue is a department within the Wintergreen Property Owners Association and its services are funded by Wintergreen property owners. WPOA Executive Director Jay Roberts said the organization was able to eliminate inefficiencies across departments to allow for the pay raises. Property owners also picked up a portion of the cost through a 3% increase in their assessments.

“The salary increase and decreased amount of hours worked has been very beneficial to morale as a whole,” Greene said.

She is a full-time online student in addition to her service, and the salary and hour adjustments have made a big difference.

“Knowing that I have more time off of work, without any effect on my paycheck has been very nice and stress-relieving. From all of the coworkers I’ve spoken with on this issue, we’ve all been in agreement that this has been a great step forward on the part of Wintergreen.”

Sheets has had many employees get sick with COVID, but never more than three or four at a time. He said now that the staff is 100% vaccinated, infections are “more of a nuisance than anything else.” But before vaccine rollouts, the department leased two “COVID condos” behind the mountain station to quarantine exposed employees. Meals arrived in a cooler outside the door.

“It sounds like it would be a wonderful three or four days off, but nobody liked it,” he said.

Roberts recognized Wintergreen Fire and Rescue’s dedication. He said during the pandemic Sheets’ team “found a way to persevere.”

The department pulled together and filled shifts when staff members were out with the virus because, Roberts said, “you don’t have a choice; you have to deliver the service.”

Sheets acknowledged not all COVID’s effects on his line of work have been negative. At the start of the pandemic, the department bought ultraviolet lights to clean the back of their ambulances.

“Now when you buy an ambulance, they just have UV lights integrated into the ceiling” that constantly clean and filter, a tool Sheets said emergency medical services should have been using 10 years ago.

Sheets and the other volunteer agencies in the county have requested the Nelson board of supervisors make a change when its budget resets. Sheets said they hope to convert NEMS’s daylight ambulance into a second 24-hour truck with county funding. The project would cost approximately $200,000.

“Most of the time, 99% of the time, we can pull it off but we are just stretched way too thin,” Sheets said.

Sheets described a possible scenario where in the middle of the night the sole ambulance on call for the county is on its way to the University of Virginia Medical Center but then has to respond to a call in Lovingston.

“That does happen every once in a while if you’re only staffing one truck per county. You can create these pockets of coverage where the turnaround time is 90 minutes and that’s what we have to avoid.”

Pre-pandemic, the team could pull ambulances from Wintergreen stations to use across the county when something like this happened.

“But when COVID hit and you were already running at minimum staffing anyway, it just kind of exposed some of our weaknesses,” Sheets said. “So now we’re having to rethink the way we deploy our resources."

“We as an organization and especially the front-line workers," said Greene, "have definitely felt the weight of the challenges that are facing our industry in current times. But we have a great crew of talented, intelligent, and compassionate firefighters and paramedics and that’s what has helped to keep our organization strong.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.