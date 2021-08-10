Wintergreen Loyalty Group event celebrates first responders, health care workers

ROSELAND — At the base of the Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County on Saturday, community members turned out to show appreciation for Wintergreen staff, area nurses, teachers and first responders, gathering on the green, sprawling acreage of Blue Toad Hard Cider.
The event was a collaboration between Blue Toad and the Wintergreen Loyalty Group, an organization that partners with local businesses and area organizations, working to bridge the gap between the resort and the community that surrounds it.
This was the group’s first major event since it was established almost a year ago, according to founder Sharief Ferris, and hundreds passed through the cidery over the course of the day, catching live music, grabbing food or taking part in any of the other activities available — such as horseback riding and nature inspired pop-up play areas for children from the Crozet-based company, Little Planets.
Ferris said the event was an opportunity to “give back” to the health care workers, Wintergreen staff and members of the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue squad who were enjoying the event Saturday.
“The ones that are looking after us, we’ve got to look after them. When you call on them and they’re there for us, there needs to be a community that’s there for them as well,” Ferris said.
Todd Rath, owner of Blue Toad, said it was an event he was happy to host, one that he hoped would continue to “pull together” the relationship between the resort and the community, something he said “has always been kind of broken.”
Lately, he said it’s felt more like a “tighter community, not a separated community,” and as someone raising a family in the area, it was important to show appreciation for the rescue squad and other first responders.
Capt. Jeremiah Fish with Wintergreen Fire and Rescue said though the recognition isn’t necessary, “it is nice to be recognized once in a while,” particularly in a beautiful location with great food.
“Anytime we get out into the public and they see us,” Fish said, “I think that’s a good thing.”
Ferris said this is only the first event of many, and hopes to hold more “appreciation parties” in the future.
“I think once people feel appreciated, it makes a difference,” Ferris said. “Especially going through all the chaos the world has thrown at us in the last year or two.”