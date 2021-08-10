Wintergreen Loyalty Group event celebrates first responders, health care workers

ROSELAND — At the base of the Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County on Saturday, community members turned out to show appreciation for Wintergreen staff, area nurses, teachers and first responders, gathering on the green, sprawling acreage of Blue Toad Hard Cider.

The event was a collaboration between Blue Toad and the Wintergreen Loyalty Group, an organization that partners with local businesses and area organizations, working to bridge the gap between the resort and the community that surrounds it.

This was the group’s first major event since it was established almost a year ago, according to founder Sharief Ferris, and hundreds passed through the cidery over the course of the day, catching live music, grabbing food or taking part in any of the other activities available — such as horseback riding and nature inspired pop-up play areas for children from the Crozet-based company, Little Planets.

Ferris said the event was an opportunity to “give back” to the health care workers, Wintergreen staff and members of the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue squad who were enjoying the event Saturday.

“The ones that are looking after us, we’ve got to look after them. When you call on them and they’re there for us, there needs to be a community that’s there for them as well,” Ferris said.