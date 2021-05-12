Wintergreen Music announces plans for 2021 music festival

Wintergreen Music announced plans for its 2021 Wintergreen Music Festival, a nearly four week long festival featuring in-person and digital offerings.

According to the Wintergreen Music website, the festival will run from July 7 to Aug. 1 at Wintergreen Resort and is designed to “maximize your experience and maximize your safety.”

Everyday patrons can attend seminars, go to cooking classes, listen to concerts and observe student masterclasses and rehearsals.

“Our Festival Artists come from top orchestras, chamber music societies, and faculty rosters around the country, and welcoming them back for a triumphant return to music-making will bring joy to us all,” the website states.

Chamber music concerts will be performed throughout the week on the mountaintop and in the valley at Bold Rock Hard Cider, Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows, Veritas Vineyard and Winery, Valley Road Vineyards and the Rockfish Valley Community Center, among others.

Genres of music include classical, Bluegrass, jazz, Motown, Broadway and rock.

Normally held every summer, the festival was absent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.