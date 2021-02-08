Woman arrested in connection with embezzlement, false robbery report at Lovingston eatery

An Amherst woman has been charged with embezzlement and false reporting of a robbery at a Lovingston eatery.

Tonya Silver, 50, was arrested Friday and charged with felony embezzlement and misdemeanor falsely summoning law enforcement after authorities responded to reports of a robbery at the Subway in Lovingston days earlier, a news release from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office states.

The sheriff's office and Virginia State Police responded to the scene within minutes of the report, which claimed more than $1,200 had been stolen from the restaurant Feb. 1. No injuries were reported.

According to the release, an investigation was conducted with assistance from an Amherst County Sheriff's Office K-9 team, and several individuals were interviewed to determine the events surrounding the reported robbery.

The investigation led to the conclusion the robbery report was false, authorities said.

Silver was released on a secured bond by the magistrate, the release notes.

