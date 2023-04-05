Indicted, finally

Well again this week the Chinese government has threatened “resolute countermeasures” if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s President in her oncoming trip through California. Communist China has no claim on Taiwan. Taiwan has been an independent country since 1949 and has NEVER been a part of Communist China. At present the US military is committed to defending Taiwan.

The Chinese Communist government should be informed by the United States that any military move to destroy the democratically elected government of Taiwan would result in economic sanctions and the immediate end of all trade between the US and China.

Every US corporation which relies on Chinese goods and/or labor for manufacture or retail in the US should be prepared to source these goods from other countries. Every US consumer should know that “Made in China” could cease to exist in the US market. The Chinese should know there would be vast economic repercussions for military action against their neighbor.

At long last, the rule of law has prevailed and we have an indictment of Donald Trump. Now all of his lap dogs are yapping and doubling down on Trump’s many lies. And, as usual, he’s appealing for money. Lest anyone be as frustrated as I am that the President who orchestrated the coup attempt that led to deaths at the Capitol is being indicted for business and campaign crimes, you should remember that one of our country’s biggest gangsters, Al Capone, was indicted, convicted, and imprisoned for tax evasion. He died in Federal prison.

More Trump indictments should be coming. Justice is sometimes maddeningly slow but that just makes her arrival that much sweeter. And perhaps there will emerge a Republican voice heralding that arrival; frosting on the cake.

I will boycott any sport competition where Russian athletes are allowed to compete. Expulsion from the tribe has been a punishment and deterrent to bad behavior for much of human history. Expulsion should be revisited today. Military aggression as presently exhibited by Russia is bad behavior. It is a joke that starting this month Russians will chair the UN Security Council even while their war violates the UN charter. I readily admit the US has deserved to be excluded from world affairs at least twice in my lifetime.

This gun owner sees the assault rifle as a genocidal tool, nothing more. They should be removed from society. We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

A kind of political madness

In 1920, Eugene Debs ran for President from a prison cell and received close to a million votes. He was convicted of sedition because he objected to the draft that was instituted when the US entered the First World War, and he was a socialist. So, there is precedent for the government going after its enemies with suspect laws, and there is also a precedent for a candidate running who has been convicted and also precedent for a socialist to run.

And now, Donald Trump might be charged with multiple crimes and his reaction is to take the country hostage. Doing his best gangster imitation by saying “that’s a nice country you have there, it would be a shame if anything happened to it”.

You have to ask the MAGA world how can you support somebody who threatens violence against the country? What does he do for you that justifies it? Is your anger and resentment so strong that it requires burning the house down?

And a recent court ruling means that others might go down with him. A number of Trump officials might be required to testify in Jack Smith’s investigation of January 6th including Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, and our very own Ken Cucinnelli. Cucinnelli has been a mid-level cog in the MAGA world for so time.

Trump just held his first real rally for the 2024 campaign, and he sounded like St. John of the Book of Revelation talking about the “final battle.” He’s not talking about just an election; he is talking about “the end of days.” In this he may be right for if he is the nominee then the question of Donald Trump will finally be settled.

There is a kind of a political madness going on in our country brought on by, yes, extreme partisanship among other things. But Trump is doing things that a large majority of us shouldn’t tolerate, that the law shouldn’t tolerate and the media shouldn’t either. It needs to stop or at least to start to wind down, and it is not good for the health of our country in the long run.

But not to be all doom and gloom we leave with Andy Borowitz’s take on recent events. He says that Trump thinks that failure to arrest him is a conspiracy to prevent him from getting more donations and he might have to arrest himself.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman