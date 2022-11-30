Letters to the editor for Dec. 1

Cracks in the foundation

The rise of Donald Trump was always described as an example of populism, meaning from the people, a political movement that begins with the people and overthrows the wishes of the elites. Well, the elites have just decided that Trump’s time is up. The Wall Street Journal has described him as the biggest loser.

There are even cracks in his support on Fox News. Our own governor and lieutenant governor have come out against him. Will the people go along with this decision? If they don’t and continue their support for Trump he might get nominated with most of the established Republican Party against it in a replay of 2016. Also, the elites seem to have also anointed Ron DeSantis as Trump’s successor. I have two words that puts that in doubt. Jeb Bush.

Locally another Democrat has gone down in defeat. The borders of the 5th might have changed but the outcome was the same. Of course, Josh Throneburg won Albemarle and Charlottesville but lost everywhere else. The only county where it was close was Nelson. The voters of Nelson seem to be almost evenly divided.

In our part of the state the 2022 elections demonstrate the power of the rural voter, and that voter is almost solidly Republican. In choosing Bob Good the Republicans in the 5th have gone with religion and cultural issues. I think I can safely say that nothing Bob Good has ever done as a congressman has ever put a dime in anyone’s pocket.

So, is 2024 fixed as Trump vs Biden? Not necessarily so. Pence vs Buttigieg, Cruz vs Whitmer, Herschel Walker vs The Rock. it’s anybody’s guess.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A long time coming

In the summer of 2020, when the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was cancelled, many rejoiced at the thought that Nelson would no longer be burdened by its threat. Nonetheless, despite citizens’ repeated demands that ACP restore full property rights to the landowners along the route of the abandoned project, in January 2021 ACP publicized that it did "not intend to voluntarily release the easements."

And despite the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s role in granting ACP the power of eminent domain -- which in turn had enabled a for-profit corporation to coerce those easement agreements from landowners -- FERC essentially washed its hands of the issue, once again, leaving private citizens to fend for themselves against a multi-billion dollar corporation.

Despite all of this, and thanks to the continued hard work of anti-pipeline activists and allies -- and repeated intercession by Senator Kaine’s office -- a handful of our landowners have recently had their easements released! No longer will their property be devalued or encumbered by land use restrictions that make no sense in the wake of ACP’s decision abandon the pipeline.

But a handful is not enough. More than two years after the cancellation, more than 100 parcels remain encumbered in Nelson County alone. Along the entire 600-mile route the number is probably in the thousands. On the vast majority of these properties, no trees were ever cut, no trenches dug, and no pipe laid.

Thus, they require NO physical restoration work and there is no “public good” being served by ACP retaining the spoils of its never-to-be-built project. And it is not fair that only landowners well-connected enough to attract the attention of forceful advocates have thus far secured release.

Dominion/ACP knows full well that -- in addition restoring each and every damaged property to the condition it was before they attempted to build this ill-conceived project -- granting IMMEDIATE release to all landowners with undamaged parcels is the right thing to do. What in the world is taking ACP so long?

JOYCE BURTON

Afton

No time to stay quiet with war raging

My fellow Americans, while we enjoy our Thanksgiving meals, friends, and family, we must recognize that the battle that may well define the 21st century and our part in the century’s history is raging in Ukraine. A democratic nation has been attacked by a dictator who seeks to wipe that nation off the face of the Earth. In a perfect example of war crimes, this past week the dictator’s missiles have rained down on the Ukrainian citizenry and their infrastructure.

After the smoke cleared Ukraine announced that nearly 50% of its electrical generating capacity has been destroyed. There are tens of thousands of innocents going to darkened homes that are without heat and water as the temps drop to freezing every night. For nine months now it has been and continues to be an unnecessary war on an innocent people. The EU has declared Russia “a state sponsor of terrorism” and we should do the same. It is time we admit that what is happening in Ukraine can happen across the globe if good people sit quietly. Sitting quietly is no longer an option.

We must supply Ukraine with all it needs to destroy virtually all of the enemy’s missiles and enough extra to carry the fight to the launching sites of those missiles no matter where that is. If we help, this winter can be Ukraine’s Valley Forge, where they fight on through the cold and dark to victory. We have no quarrel with Russia or the Russian people as long as they aren’t attacking their neighbor. As for the dictator himself, well he chose the road of murder and terror.

The missiles we supply to the Ukrainians should have the ability to return fire to him, his enablers, and their possessions. As it is today, it should be the Ukrainians’ decision to launch those missiles.

As an American I believe Putin should never again be accepted as a member of the leadership of the planet of the 21st century. He is only a reminder of how depraved a human being can become. There is nothing to admire or emulate in the man. He chose war, he ordered war, and millions have suffered and died. He can end the war and the human race should order him to do so. Starting with us. Sitting quietly invites more terrorism and is no longer an option.

We can do so much better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone