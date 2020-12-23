Letters to the Editor for Dec. 24

Well the Democrats are doing their regular thing and trying to get representatives of every faction of society into the tent of the administration. I sometimes think if they went as far as they’d like to, a common old Virginian like me might think he’d stumbled into a Star Wars bar instead of a government office. Come on folks, pick the best for the jobs and forget all the other stuff. There is a very big job straightening all this mess out; we need the best talents to get it done.
And in the White House, Trump seems to be spending most of his time hiding under the covers tweeting about the injustices done to him by the mean old electorate. Well, I wrote several times over his term in office how he could avoid the “Loser” tag. Just resign.
Throw up your hands, say the country is ungovernable, and walk away to 24/7 golf and grifting. The wisdom of that action would have marked him as a wise man by much of the electorate. Then Pence could have had a shot. But Trump thought he knew better and stayed till the bitter end. His type usually do think they “know” best. Well, now for the rest of his days the guy staring back in the mirror will be known for losing. That’s a hard lesson.
This past week he emerged long enough to downplay the biggest hack to U.S. computer systems that has ever occurred. He probably didn’t like the idea that his buddy, Putin, has been accused of the crime by the present U.S. Secretary of State.
Finally, it is quite interesting to me that Facebook and Amazon have received so much government attention lately. I have never even considered using either one of them and have no plans to ever do so. My life is too important to give it to Facebook and my neighbors are too important to disregard them by shopping at Amazon. All we have to do is not use Facebook and Amazon and they will go away. Do it, I dare you.
With a vaccine around the corner, keep up the good work of wearing your mask, washing your hands, and socially distancing. We can lick this thing by summer. Let’s do better.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
Master display of election fraud
From that July day in 1776, our Founders worried about the role political parties would play in destroying the two integrated foundations upon which the nation was founded, a Christian belief in God and a nation governed by its people. We have before us today the ultimate of their concern.
One must recognize and compliment the power that was able to control the “mainstream media,” Silicon Valley, major U.S. corporations, foreign and domestic billionaires, the Democratic Party with it’s Republican members, the executive branch “Deep State” of entrenched bureaucrats and could then develop and execute an election plan that integrated the contributions of each supplicant for a prescribed election result.
One must appreciate the election fraud mastery. The problem is that the corruption was so intricately planned and flawlessly executed that the intended result became a challenge to those who love to study these types of events. They came out of the woodwork to find the clues. As the clues became facts, the American people awaited breathlessly for the next shoe to drop. Shoes now litter the domains of the Democrat controlled “battleground” states. Georgia is an issue unto itself.
It is said that the “Washington Elite,” the “Swamp,” hates Donald Trump ... they do. The reason they hate him is because they fear him. The bond that exists between Trump and the American people has been displayed at every rally. The political parties are representing themselves for power and not the people they were intended to represent.
The turn of senior members of the Republican Party against President Trump displays the serious, contrary to intended, behavior of the political parties. The American people, today, have a leader, President Trump. “We the people” must now stand tall at his back.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen