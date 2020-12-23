Letters to the Editor for Dec. 24

Well the Democrats are doing their regular thing and trying to get representatives of every faction of society into the tent of the administration. I sometimes think if they went as far as they’d like to, a common old Virginian like me might think he’d stumbled into a Star Wars bar instead of a government office. Come on folks, pick the best for the jobs and forget all the other stuff. There is a very big job straightening all this mess out; we need the best talents to get it done.

And in the White House, Trump seems to be spending most of his time hiding under the covers tweeting about the injustices done to him by the mean old electorate. Well, I wrote several times over his term in office how he could avoid the “Loser” tag. Just resign.

Throw up your hands, say the country is ungovernable, and walk away to 24/7 golf and grifting. The wisdom of that action would have marked him as a wise man by much of the electorate. Then Pence could have had a shot. But Trump thought he knew better and stayed till the bitter end. His type usually do think they “know” best. Well, now for the rest of his days the guy staring back in the mirror will be known for losing. That’s a hard lesson.