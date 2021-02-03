Letters to the Editor for Feb. 4

And then came ‘bussing.’ My parents suddenly lost the right to decide which public school was best suited for their children. ‘They’ knew better. It was of course for the ‘good’ of everyone, like it or not.

These types of events continued through out the years and they are continuing to this day. Each and every one has the same theme. Your natural born liberty must be curtailed due to some outside event and ‘they’ will decide as to how you will live; all for your own good of course. First ‘they’ must take hold of your mind, how you perceive life itself and ‘they’ always use fear to convince you that ‘they’ and the experts know what is good for you.

It has arrived at the point of being told that our own personal health can no longer be left in our hands.

‘They’ decided that we can no longer go to church or gather in any way other than within the guidelines that ‘they’ have laid out. Liberty? We, again, must forget about such an idea when faced with such a dire situation. We must be protected from the possibility of getting sick, or even worse, dying!

Can any reasonable person believe that a group of politicians or ‘experts’ can actually protect each and everyone of us, or any of us, from getting sick or dying?