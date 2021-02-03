Letters to the Editor for Feb. 4

The clock is ticking
The Democrats do not have much time. They need to address the pandemic, the economy, racial justice and climate change and the solutions they craft must show up in people’s lives as quick as possible so the people can say to themselves this is how good government works.
The populist wave that Trump exploited and rode to the White House gained strength because government was not working. In a very real way if Trump had governed well it would have contradicted his message. Biden has opened up with the slew of executive orders, but the heavy lifting has to be done with legislation. Given the politics of the moment and Biden’s desire for bipartisanship, is that even possible?
One way would be to do away with the filibuster; it is not in the Constitution but only a rule the Senate has adopted. Ex-majority leader Harry Reid is for that. But you would still have a 50/50 Senate and the Democrats could not allow any dissension. Manchin and few other moderates would get their say about any bills.
Another way is called reconciliation and Bernie Sanders is for it. Without getting too technical everything the Democrats wanted to do would be put into one huge budget bill that could be passed by a majority vote in the Senate.
The legislation is too important to wait. The Democrats do not want to be in the position of saying to people ‘I am sorry I cannot do anything for you because of the rules of the Senate.’ Imagine saying to future generations that you could not do anything about global warming because of parliamentary procedure.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Big Brother is hard at work
“Big Brother Joe” just can’t stop writing “Executive Orders.” One must applaud the “Inner Party’s” determination to reconfigure the nation of our Founders into George Orwell’s “Oceania.” It began in 1913 with the Democratic Administration of Woodrow Wilson and the ratification of the Sixteenth and Seventeenth Amendments. Then, the Supreme Court’s revised Opinion on Social Security in 1937 was applied in 1964 in the “Great Society” legislation.
The complicity of the current Supreme Court by refusing to even hear cases exposing state violations of Constitution election instructions and by the members of Congress, House and Senate, deliberately ignoring this same Constitutional violation is unbelievable. To say that there was no basis of fact is an outright lie. If “We the people,” and I a citizen, can read Article II, Section 1 and understand the several unconstitutional state election procedures, so can they.
The failure of Congress and Executive Branches to have immediately addressed the election interfering actions of the “mainstream media” and “Silicon Valley” only enhances the perception of their disinterest in the concerns of the American people.
The time is now for the American citizen to step up and make their voices heard by their city officials, state legislatures, Congressional representatives and senators. Be careful, the “Inner Party” is issuing an alert that a “Domestic Terrorism Threat” exists because some Americans believe that the 2020 election had some contrived errors.
According to a bulletin issued through the DHS National Terrorist Advisory System:
“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.”
“We the people” have been put on notice, “Big Brother” is watching.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
It’s time to take your liberty back
When I was growing up I witnessed the changes. The older teenagers used to walk through the neighborhood with their rifles over their shoulders, going out or coming back from their hunting adventures. No one was alarmed at this sight. And then John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Major changes in our liberty to buy, own and use guns of all types began, and goes on to this day.
‘They’ told us it was for our safety.
When I was growing up our family of eight road around in a 1957 Ford station wagon. We never wore seat belts; I don’t recall ever seeing one in the car. How could six children have any fun if they were tied down anyway? And then ‘they’ told us that all that liberty had to go. It was for our own safety of course. No more freedom to move around as children naturally do on an outing! Seat belts or pay the fine for ignoring ‘their’ edict. And be afraid of what may happen if you don’t!
And then came ‘bussing.’ My parents suddenly lost the right to decide which public school was best suited for their children. ‘They’ knew better. It was of course for the ‘good’ of everyone, like it or not.
These types of events continued through out the years and they are continuing to this day. Each and every one has the same theme. Your natural born liberty must be curtailed due to some outside event and ‘they’ will decide as to how you will live; all for your own good of course. First ‘they’ must take hold of your mind, how you perceive life itself and ‘they’ always use fear to convince you that ‘they’ and the experts know what is good for you.
It has arrived at the point of being told that our own personal health can no longer be left in our hands.
‘They’ decided that we can no longer go to church or gather in any way other than within the guidelines that ‘they’ have laid out. Liberty? We, again, must forget about such an idea when faced with such a dire situation. We must be protected from the possibility of getting sick, or even worse, dying!
Can any reasonable person believe that a group of politicians or ‘experts’ can actually protect each and everyone of us, or any of us, from getting sick or dying?
For those of us who can see and still value reason, it is time to say ‘enough is enough.’ Let us take off the masks, take back our minds, take back our lives, take back our liberty. Fear is a natural experience, face it and it will lose its power. Never let it control you.
It is ‘We the people’ who must stand up and save the concept of liberty. We must be that what we wish for.
With warm regards,
ROBERT G. GUBISCH
Faber
Why does the GOP stand by Trump?
I may have the answer to the biggest political question of the year. The question is, of course, “Why are the Republicans still defending Donald Trump, who never was a real Republican and who did tremendous damage to the party, after the miserable and then treasonous performance he gave while being president?”
First, let’s be clear, I never wanted Trump to be the lying failure that he proved to be. I want all my presidents to be winners. Usually they disappoint me in some manner but no president in decades has disappointed me near as much as Trump has.
He destroyed our reputation internationally, started numerous trade wars that ordinary Americans paid for, tried to further damage the atmosphere which regulates global climate by promoting fossil fuel use, gutted regulations protecting workers, endangered species, and the environment, separated immigrant families at the border, loosing hundreds of children in the process, gave a gigantic tax break to the richest citizens and pretty much dumped on everyone else. Then the virus came along and he doubled down on all his ignorance and arrogance.
The U.S. became the global example of what not to do. And he lied and lied and lied through it all. And all the lies were to protect his image, his brand, and him alone. He never cared a wit about anything or anyone but himself, ever.
We were warned. Melania warned us; before he was elected she said she sometimes felt like she had two 10-year-olds in the house, Baron and Donald. His niece warned us. The women he molested warned us. A couple of his lawyers warned us. And all through the very long 4 years other folks from his cabinet like General Kelly and Mattis and lots of others warned us.
He was impeached but the servile Senate Republicans let him off.
Then he became what he detests most, a loser. He couldn’t accept that so he decided he’d bring the whole government down with him and he almost succeeded. We got lucky when his mob didn’t get their hands on Vice President Mike Pence. Still five Americans were killed after he instigated that mob. He couldn’t tell you a single one of their names. He doesn’t care. That could be any of you.
And still the Republicans protect this abject failure. Why? Is it because he is the only thing they have? Are there no Republican principles, policies, or programs left to speak of? Is there nothing except this lying, cheating, loser of a former president? Is it that bad? If it is, you’re at the bottom; start building anew and use the Constitution as a base, not a carnival barker.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone