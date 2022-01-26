Letters to the editor for Jan. 26

Sinema, Manchin a letdown So, when the Senate adjourned Wednesday the 19th, Republican Senators lined up to shake Democratic Senator Christine Sinema’s hand. What a pretty sight. Both Sinema and Manchin have wrapped themselves in high sounding principles for their decisions not to support changes in the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation.

The filibuster rules of the Senate are simply rules and they are not in the Constitution, and they are not laws. They have been changed twice in just the last 10 years by both a Democrat and a Republican. And if McConnell gets his hands on the leadership again, you can be sure they will be changed again.

The real reasons are probably more sinister and have to do with who donates to both of them and those corporate interests have many reasons not to support voting rights or the Build Back Better legislations. It is no wonder that we live in an age of populism and anger at government, for we have the finest government money can buy. We can’t even prevent them from using their inside information to make killings in the stock market.

Trump hopes to ride that anger and populism back into the White House in 2024. One reason is revenge for the 2020 election, but what do call revenge for something that never happened in the first place? Delusion. The other more important reason is he can’t be charged with any crime if he is President. Wake up, Trump supporters, you are being conned.

But back to Sinema and Manchin, with friends like these who needs enemies? You could imagine future generations saying to themselves we could have reversed global warming sooner and we could have avoided the 20-year dictatorship of the Trump family if only Manchin and Sinema had done the right thing.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Not impressed with Youngkin On inauguration eve the governor-elect declared the “spirit of Virginia alive and well.” After two consecutive years of being voted the best state in which to do business we were flying high. Will we be able to say the same thing in 2025? Things look a bit shaky at the moment.

As soon as he took his seat at the governor’s desk he signed executive orders removing masking mandates from Virginia schools. In what must be a speed record, a group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit to stop his order two days later. And why did he appoint Andrew Wheeler, a past coal lobbyist to be the natural resources secretary? Coal is dead and the sooner it’s buried the better.

And now they want to start limiting women’s abortion rights. It didn’t take them long to negatively affect the citizenry. It remains to be seen if they can do the positive things we need.

Last evening President Biden held a long press conference in which he tried to set many records straight regarding his first year in office. He did me proud. He’s not perfect but doing good. Remember, he’s still human. He can’t solve all the world’s problems before lunch but if one or two Republicans would put the country before party, President Biden would work with them and get a lot more done for the citizenry No such luck so far. Terrified little people, all of them. Two useless Democratic Senators chose to put the filibuster ahead of voting rights for millions of Americans. Senators Manchin and Sinema, you will be remembered as impediments to the millions of citizens who just wanted to vote. May they forgive you; I shall not.

Finally this week, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Trump’s records can go to the committee examining the insurrection. As more records are reviewed the scope of Trump’s involvement in the attempted coup is becoming more obvious. This is now the most important investigation of the 21st century. It should include many of Trump’s lawyer and media accomplices, several Congresspersons, and many state Republican officials. These people tried to destroy our government and they should be dealt with. If you still value the democracy, you should be demanding they never get the chance to do it again. As for Trump, bring the treasonous insurrectionist to justice. Let his jumpsuit match his hair.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone