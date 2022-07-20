Letters to the editor for July 21

Polls agree: Time for new blood

If you followed polls you would be very busy because it seems there is one every day. But a recent poll had significant information about the future. More than 50% of Republican voters don’t want Trump to be the nominee in 2024, but that was topped by the more than 60% of Democratic voters who don’t want Biden to be the nominee. And with Democratic voters under 30 that percentage is over 90%. So, what is going on?

Have Republican voters finally tired of Trump’s antics and the Big Lie? Perhaps but Trumpism is certainly not dead. There is still the almost exclusive emphasis on cultural issues and this emphasis is almost always expressed in insult and anger rather than reasoned arguments. In addition, many of the candidates running in 2022 still adhere to the lie about the 2020 election.

But the Democrats are just as unhappy perhaps even more so. Here the reasons are many but begin with Biden’s age. Throw in the state of the economy, the Democrats inability to pass legislation, the radical decisions from the Trump appointed Supreme Court and you have a very unhappy electorate. In fact, another poll recently found that 65% of Americans think the way we govern needs to be reformed.

So, there is a very strong feeling out there that if the 2024 election is a repeat of the 2020 election that we as a people are not making any progress and we are completely failing to the deal with the problems we have. In part, it is generational, and it is time to do away with all the geriatric political leaders. Who will it be? Youngkin vs Buttigieg? Klobuchar vs DeSantis? Perhaps two candidates that aren’t even on the radar yet. Exciting.

Trumpism a disease

The January 6th investigation committee has reported that Donald Trump or an associate has tried to contact one of the committee witnesses. That witness refused to take the call and called their attorney who then contacted the committee. Finally the committee gave the information to the Department of Justice. It is not presently known what the results of this attempted witness tampering will be but you and I would get prison time.

Through all the hearings that have blatantly shown that our former president tried in many ways to destroy our democracy and install himself as dictator an alarming percentage of the Republican leadership is still willing to defer to him as their leader. This writer must conclude that these leaders have forsaken the GOP that I knew and once supported. They should be rightly labeled Trumpians to distinguish them from other Republicans who still support the Constitution.

The rest of us can only hope that the Republican/Trumpian political results this fall will be plain enough for us to determine just how much the disease of Trumpism has weakened the once great Republican Party and our democracy. A new book on the market, Tim Miller’s “Why We Did It: A Travelogue From the Republican Road to Hell” explains that many well-meaning and virtuous Republicans so wanted to remain relevant in Trump’s endless river of lies that their virtue just plain drowned.

There is a lesson here for all of us. When we let political demigods from either side attempt to suffocate us with falsehoods it is time to throw them off and seek honesty. Until we become more honest with our history, our future will always be in jeopardy. We came very close to disaster on Jan. 6, 2021; let’s not so tempt the fates again.

I’d like to again mention the Electoral College. I noticed this week that both in 2016 and 2020 the winner of the presidential election got the same number of Electoral College votes while receiving a great difference (10,000,000 votes) in the popular vote. This is ludicrous, the winner of the national popular vote should be president. The only way all of our citizens can be equal is all of their votes be likewise equal and we are a long ways from that. Can we do better or are we stuck in mediocrity?

I say we can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Help with chronic diseases

Forty-three percent of older adults in the United States have obesity and over 21 percent have diabetes. Individuals with obesity and diabetes faced many challenges during the pandemic, including disruptions in routine care and increased risk for serious complications related to COVID-19. The prevalence rates for both obesity and diabetes reflect startling racial inequities that demand action on a national scale.

Medicare only covers visits with a registered dietitian for beneficiaries with diabetes or kidney disease. Older adults with obesity, prediabetes or any other chronic disease are denied care and forced to pay out-of-pocket for these visits — medical nutrition therapy (MNT).

Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes report challenges in accessing diabetes self-management training (DSMT) services. DSMT is a highly effective service that helps people self-manage their diabetes and reduces diabetes-related complications by focusing on healthy lifestyle. Despite the benefits of DSMT, utilization remains low due to the burden of out-of-pocket costs on beneficiaries.

Expanding access to MNT and DSMT are measures Congress can take today to address critical gaps in care and health inequities for America’s older adults. On July 22, advocates from across the country, representing the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, will meet with their members of Congress to champion the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act and the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act, which would improve access to these effective services.

Currently, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are not signed onto either bill and we call on them to become a champion of these policies.

America must learn from the health inequities that were magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing two of the most prevalent and expensive chronic diseases through Medicare is a common-sense place to start that will set a precedent for other payers.

LESLEY McPHATTER,

MS, RDN, CSR

Virginia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Madison Heights