Letters to the editor for June 30

Another Trump presidency can’t happen

The two most important men (yes they are always men) this year will be Merrick Garland and Jerome Powell, nobody else will come close. Garland will decide if Donald Trump is going to be charged with a crime. The select committee is certainly making the case that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to remain president. Call it the third impeachment of Donald Trump.

Garland and the Justice Department will attempt to make their decision solely on the law, but the decision will have immense politically consequences. One of those consequences might be violence. Again, it must be noted that the MAGA world does not care about the Constitution or the rule of law. Such considerations are for sissies and RINOs.

In this the MAGA world is our very own fascist movement. What is the best outcome here? That Donald Trump never gets close to the presidency again.

Jerome Powell as head of the Fed and his board of governors will decide how high they will raise interest rates to combat inflation. Contrary to what some conservatives believe the market is not self-regulating and does not always produce the best outcomes. But, who did the era of easy money benefit? Mostly the banks and Wall Street.

There has never been a populist Fed. But raising interest rates could cause a recession and the loss of jobs. In 1982 inflation topped out at close to 15%, the unemployment rate went over 10% and the Fed set an interest rate of 20%.

For most of us, even if we follow the news and understand a bit about what is happening, it is hard not to feel that are lives are controlled by forces and people far removed from us and that makes us angry. Yes we all have to make a living, we all have to pay our bills, but maybe we should stop and start to question is this the right way to live? It is not inevitable. Change is possible.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Clear and present danger to democracy

This was not a wild-eyed liberal speaking. Rather it was a clear-eyed retired federal judge appointed first by George HW Bush and later advanced on the federal bench by his son, George W. Bush, a conservative’s conservative. It was J. Michael Luttig who called Donald Trump a “clear and present danger to American democracy.” Folks, it doesn’t get much plainer than that.

So Republicans, are you too a danger to American democracy? Are you ready to throw almost 250 years of striving for a more perfect union under the bus to satisfy the ravings of an egotistical liar and your own insecurities? Are you a traitor to the Constitution and the body of laws that govern our country?

I submit that if you still believe Donald Trump and support his endeavor to become dictator you must answer “Yes” to the latter question. Do you want to be remembered that way? If not, leave Trumpism behind and come back to the Constitution and law.

As an aside, Republican/Trumpians should be expert at election fraud. Under the urgings of Trump, they tried to destroy the results of an honest presidential election, election fraud at the highest level. And today, distorting our voting processes at the state and local levels, they are still at it. Finally, if folks are looking for excellent conservative leaders U.S. Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are two great examples.

This week, U.S. Attorney General Garland Merrick said there is nowhere the Russian war criminals can hide that he can’t find them. Well, he may say that but it sure appears to this citizen that these criminals could bed down with Trump and be perfectly safe. The U.S. AG cannot seem to see what a retired judge so plainly described.

Last Wednesday, Putin’s war got him what he really didn’t want, a Ukraine even more resolutely aligned with the West as it was accepted as a candidate for EU membership.

Recently, Representative Good introduced me to “Bidenflation”, his word for directing the inflation presently in our economic system to Joe Biden. Yes, some of that inflation is because Biden gave a lot of money to regular Americans to end the slump caused by the COVID pandemic. They (we) spent the money and bid up prices. Now with the strongest economy on the planet we should be very pleased and we should thank Joe Biden. I do.

Americans can do better and he did.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone