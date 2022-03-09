Letters to the editor for March 10

Words matter as war rages

World War II was called the Good War but even it had its detractors. There was the group of isolationists whose most prominent spokesman was Charles Lindberg. His views were somewhat undercut by his antisemitism and his sympathy for Hitler and Nazi Germany.

And now the world has another war, this time in Ukraine, and the MAGA crowd and some on Fox News are eager to criticize our response to it and to express appreciation for Putin and Russia. So, it is long way from Reagan’s "evil empire" to Putin is a "genius," but it is a short distance for Trump and the MAGA crowd.

First, it fits very well with the populist, angry narrative. The people running the country don’t care about you and your problems and what about doing something for our country rather trying to save foreigners. And besides, we will probably let Ukrainian refuges immigrate. These attitudes are what keeps Fox News in business.

Second, anything to criticize Biden is fair game because he isn’t supposed to be the president anyway. Third, simply because that is what Trump thinks and what Trump thinks is the official line and in this Trump resembles Putin more and more. He probably envies Putin because Putin is a real billionaire.

Of course, all of this does not make the war in Ukraine go away. If it drags on it is possible that gas at $3.50 will be a distant memory and that it will increase inflation and our economy and the world’s economy will slow considerably. And that will affect all of us and Biden will suffer politically from it. For most of us it would be a time to rally around the president. But for Trump it is just another opportunity to show his disdain for democratic norms. Self-determination is for suckers. There are no rules. Tear it all down.

If World War III is around the corner, it is another thing we can lay at the feet of Donald Trump. You’re probably thinking that is an exaggeration. It isn’t and I think you know I am right.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

The war at home

The American people have a war of their own. It should be easy for each of us, "We the people," to understand why our "citizen elected" president and Congress are sponsoring actions that are endangering the nation and are in violation of our Constitution and the concept of government created by our Founders.

President Biden within days of taking office violated his oath of office to defend the nation by allowing an invasion across our southern border by millions of illegal aliens. It is entering its second year with no effort by our "elected officials" to close the border. He stopped the nation from being energy self-sufficient to being a nation begging others for help. The "Mainstream Media" has become a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and "We the People" are silent.

American citizens have been arrested under a charge of "insurrection" and held without bail in prison for months. This is political incarceration and "We the people" are silent. "We the people" allow the Democrat and Republican political parties to intrude into the authorities of the respective sovereign states by allowing the federal government to violate the expressed intent of the "Enumerated Powers." This was contrived by the 1937 Supreme Court Social Security Negative Opinion reversal to avoid a "packing of the Court" threat. Federal Grants with federal power conditions are hidden from the citizens of their state.

The proposed 2022 Federal Budget contains 23 Education Department “Grant” provisions, and we wonder about the influence of the teachers’ unions.

Many of those elected have been bought through complex money-flow arrangements with foreign governments resulting in a loss of military required research and development and supporting manufacturing. The nation of our Founders will not be restored by the federal government. It must be restored by the sovereign states of "We the people."

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

David versus Goliath the sequel

All this past week I’ve been observing what has been occurring in Ukraine. As the week has gone by I’ve gone from bemusement of the Russian incompetence on the battlefield to seriously wondering if the Ukrainian war is a diversion. This is a David v. Goliath war but David seems to be holding his own. I question how that can be.

Where is the Russian air force and its first line soldiers? Why is this war not over? Is Putin trying to return Ukraine to the fold or is this just part of a much larger endeavor? Is Putin’s real goal control of northwestern Europe? If so he will attack Sweden and/or Finland. Since these countries are not NATO-protected they are now as vulnerable as Ukraine. Both have moved some of their weapon stockpile to Ukraine.

Both are now considering joining NATO, which gives Putin the same excuse he’s using for the Ukrainian war. This is a possible scenario that changes the entire game if he accomplishes it. Russia goes from being a country blocked by Europe on the West to a country that controls Europe’s northern flank. The difference is striking. Norway, with its long internal border with Finland and Sweden, would suffer Russian infiltration and disruption at a level that would disrupt NATO but possibly not trigger a response.

And Norway is the prize for if it comes under Russian control much of the northeastern North Atlantic comes under Russian control. Thursday, many people smiled in disbelief when Putin said his Ukraine war was going as scheduled but perhaps he’s got a much bigger war in mind and NATO’s responses so far have fit right into his plans. The Russians now know we consider establishing a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine "one step too far."

Why then would we enforce one over Sweden or Finland? I usually don’t speculate to this level so have plenty of room to be wrong here and really hope I am. However, if I’m not wrong this mess has only just started.

Meanwhile, here job creation is again spectacularly showing that the Biden administration is doing a fabulous job with the economy. And the Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection reportedly has enough evidence of Trump’s collusion that he is included in their "criminal conspiracy." They will reportedly turn their evidence over to the Justice Department so it can investigate and press charges. It’s time.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone