Letters to the editor for May 13

The Biden administration is moving forward in bringing the country back from the brink of viral disaster and is being fought by Republicans every step of the way. I have to wonder why any common-sense citizen would ever vote for those continually building stumbling blocks to progress or even worse, falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen. They could be working with the Biden administration to lessen the disaster of the virus but are instead fighting progress on that front and erecting barriers to the citizenry casting their votes in the future.

We need courageous Republicans like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and Denver Riggleman, yet they are ignored by the many following destructive Trumpian lies. It is time for the voters to leave those lies behind. Accusations of 2020 election fraud were heard in many courts of the land and always thrown out for lack of proof. Any liar can make accusations.

With Joe Biden, we have a much better President today. Let’s help him make the tough decisions for the entire country. We can do better; we already did. We elected an honest man.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone

Past time to take the mask off