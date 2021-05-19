Letters to the editor for May 20

So, what is the end game for all these Republican efforts? Do you think they would be satisfied if the Democrats said, “well, you caught us, sorry we won’t do it again?” No, they want to overturn the election and make Trump the president. There is a word for such activity against a duly and legally elected government. I leave it up to you to come up with it.

LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman

Avoid the lies and panic buying It’s interesting folks that we have one contributor to the Nelson County Times who wants the states to be the main power of government in our great Republic. That attitude is almost laughable when states like Texas, Georgia, Iowa, and others are setting up voting roadblocks. I say it is time for a federal law that standardizes voting in all of the states and territories in a manner that makes the process as safe and convenient as possible. Today, I can shop safely and conveniently at a physical store or over the phone or over the internet basically whenever I want to. I see no reason at all why voting systems can’t be set up the same way all across the country.