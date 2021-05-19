Letters to the editor for May 20

Past time to take the mask off
I look outside and see the faceless crowds roaming the streets. As we approach the second summer of this madness of mask wearing it brings to mind something that was said by a thoughtful woman. I quote: “It suggests a willingness to obey and a reluctance to buck authority- even when authority is pushing for something that doesn’t make sense. It suggests a stifling of the self for the greater good-even when the stated greater good, by all facts and logic, is an impossibility to achieve. It suggests a choking of reason and sound thinking to give others feelings of security and comfort-no matter how false the premise upon which those warm and fuzzy feelings are built.”
It seems that we, for the most part, have lost the ability to think for ourselves; to trust our own common sense. It is amazing how an entire population can be brought to its knees when the fear factor is presented. And those few who do retain their dominion over their own choices relative to their health are deemed selfish; uncaring for others.
So isn’t it time to awaken to the stark reality that we have bought into? Isn’t it time to take off our masks, take back our minds, take back our lives and our liberty? Isn’t it time to bring back that spirit of America that moves with courage and confidence that is inspired from within?
ROBERT GUBISCH, Faber
What is the GOP’s end game? I would love to be writing about something else. Biden and the Democrats have just pumped trillions into the economy, and we will have to wait to see how that plays out. Also, the pandemic has profoundly changed the nature of work, particularly for mothers who cannot find affordable childcare and Uber drivers and burger flippers who do not want to go back to working for nothing and getting nowhere. But Donald Trump and the Republican party are trying to overthrow our government. If you think that is hyperbole, consider these developments.
First the recount in Arizona. Financed by Republicans, an outside group with dubious ties is recounting two million votes. This is the third recount of votes in Arizona. If they succeed in manufacturing a win for Trump, they will take their effort to other states, probably Georgia next.
Second, there is the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership post brought on by her insistence that the party cannot embrace the lie that the election was stolen, and that Trump must be repudiated as the leader of the party.
Third there are the laws passed in red states to make voting more difficult. That would be bad enough but many of these laws make it much easier for partisan politicians to interfere with nonpartisan election officials.
And lastly, there is the resistance to forming a 9/11 type commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 at the capitol.
So, what is the end game for all these Republican efforts? Do you think they would be satisfied if the Democrats said, “well, you caught us, sorry we won’t do it again?” No, they want to overturn the election and make Trump the president. There is a word for such activity against a duly and legally elected government. I leave it up to you to come up with it.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman
Avoid the lies and panic buying It’s interesting folks that we have one contributor to the Nelson County Times who wants the states to be the main power of government in our great Republic. That attitude is almost laughable when states like Texas, Georgia, Iowa, and others are setting up voting roadblocks. I say it is time for a federal law that standardizes voting in all of the states and territories in a manner that makes the process as safe and convenient as possible. Today, I can shop safely and conveniently at a physical store or over the phone or over the internet basically whenever I want to. I see no reason at all why voting systems can’t be set up the same way all across the country.
Another writer has been saying for months that we should rip off our masks and be citizens again. Sir, enough people wore their masks and got vaccinated to now allow the CDC to say we can remove our masks safely in most situations if you’ve been vaccinated. Enough of us followed the rules. Let’s hope the virus doesn’t mutate and rage through us again as there still seems to be plenty of Americans who don’t recognize their rights end at the end of their noses.
Some Republicans are alarmed enough with the party’s allegiance to the Trump lies that they are planning a new party. I suggest they name it the Responsible Party and start the process immediately. The sooner conservative leaders who support the Constitution like Cheney, Romney, and Riggleman are heard the better. Trump’s lies are a dead end street.
This past week I was reminded of the greed and callousness some citizens can stoop to with the slightest of societal stress. When the Colonial Pipeline System had to shutdown to prevent possible damage through hacking it limited the amount of gasoline and diesel fuel delivered to our state. So what did many citizens do in response; run to the gas station with anything that would hold fuel to get as much as he/she could. Their attitude was “to hell with everyone else, I got mine.” I like to think that we can do better but, fellow citizens, sometimes some of you really test my conviction.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone