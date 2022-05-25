Letters to the editor for May 26

What Memorial Day really means Monday, May 30,2022 will mark our country’s 154th Memorial Day. It will be considered the unofficial start to summer. Americans from every state will be jumping into their vehicles and campers, heading to beaches and parks, bumper to bumper on Interstates, for their annual ritual of fun in the sun.

We have forgotten what Memorial Day truly means. It is a day of remembrance honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country. But how did this holiday start? The Library of Congress records show that by 1865, Mississippi, Virginia and South Carolina all held simple, somber ceremonies for veterans and their families to honor the dead by laying flowers on the graves of the fallen.

On May 5, 1868, Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of Union war dead.

It was not until 1971 that Congress officially established the last Monday in May as Memorial Day and it became a federal holiday.

We have had major wars since the Civil War and countless lives have been lost in these conflicts. Let us not dishonor those valiant men and women who sacrificed their lives for “God and country” this Memorial Day. Take a moment to reflect and remember these selfless heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice by bravely fighting and dying far from home to keep America free. We owe it to them.

There will be a Memorial Day service at Monument Terrace here in Lynchburg this Memorial Day. It will start at 11 a.m. Church Street will close to traffic at 10:30 a.m. Parking will be on a first come first serve basis.

God bless you and God bless America!

JEANIE A. ATTENHOFER,

Historian, James River Chapter,

National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution

Thoughts on inflation and Russia’s war

First inflation: recognize that higher prices only work if people, including you, are willing to pay them.

In Ukraine, the US flag again flies over the embassy in Kyiv. NATO strategists seem to think the next few weeks will be a standstill with neither side doing much. I wonder if that statement will be replaced in two weeks with “Why didn’t we see this coming?” Months ago I wondered if Putin would be stupid enough to invade Ukraine. He was and now he faces the results of his disaster

Recently, a retired Russian colonel stated on Russian state media that things were going to get much worse if the war continues. Putin has gotten exactly what he wanted to avoid, an expansion of the NATO defensive alliance. Now only Turkey’s president Erdogan stands in the way of Sweden and Finland joining, a radical change for these two countries. Today a Russian soldier pled “fully” guilty of a war crime in Ukraine; does he think his life will be better in a Ukrainian jail than in the Russia he visualizes? Things are bending in Russia so the question becomes “Will something snap?”

Putin has made a mess of his country and its standing in the world. That much is not in dispute. What is also not in dispute is how clueless Donald Trump was when he called the invasion “genius” and “savvy”. Thank heavens he was nowhere near the Presidency when Putin attacked and a capable Joe Biden was. Meanwhile, a hungry world suffers solely due to Putin’s blatant inhumanity.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if the Russians were rid of Putin before we rid ourselves of our dictator wannabe? With his appalling appointments to the Supreme Court, Trump and his accomplice, Senator McConnell, will be attempting to destroy 250 years of progress in these United States for the rest of my life. If that isn’t an argument for time limits for Supreme Court justices I don’t know what is. Supreme Court justices should be limited to 18 years on the bench.

In a rotating manner a justice should be retired and a new one appointed on the first day of each even numbered year so each presidential term would get to replace two justices. Could that help the politicians put the country ahead of their party? Every little bit helps and one can only hope.

We can do better and we can do that by voting for the best this fall.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone

Not in favor of a joint ag center with Amherst

I hope our Nelson County Supervisors won’t help Amherst County construct an agricultural center. There are many problems with this proposal:

The proposed center will be located in Amherst County.

It will cost $51 million, of which Nelson will have to provide half, plus cost overruns.

Nelson has no present use for many of the attractions of such a facility, such as an arena usually used for equestrian events or stock shows, horse stalls, a cattle working area, conference space, market space, a cannery, meat processing area, a large bay training area, warehouse space, a greenhouse space, classrooms, and outdoor facility options.

We don’t have a large equestrian population to host shows, need a cattle working area, most conferences are held at motels in Charlottesville and surrounding cities, market spaces are wherever we want them, we had a cannery years ago which was closed due to lack of interest. I don’t know how a public meat processing area would work, or what a large bay training area would be used for, what would be stored in the warehouse, the high school has it’s own greenhouse and classrooms, and being a rural area, Nelson has lots of outdoor facilities.

Some of our supervisors recently visited the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Pittsylvania County, which has been looked to as a model for the Nelson-Amherst center. They reported that, “Mr. Harris, who runs the facility, virtually said that the facility doesn’t make money. You could fill it up every weekend with events and you would still live or die on grants. He spends 95% of his time chasing money.”

I visited the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex Facebook events page. This complex has hosted three events so far this year and have none scheduled for the future. They hosted a grand total of five events during 2021, which as we know was a COVID year, but the bills still had to be paid.

With the present economy I can’t see Nelson County spending 25-plus million dollars on a facility of questionable use to the inhabitants of the county and which wouldn’t be self-supporting. If Nelson needs an agricultural center, we should build one on the new property the Supervisors are purchasing adjourning the High School complex. All we need is an area that our agriculture students and 4-H members can use to meet and host school competitions.

An arena under roof could be used for stock shows and for Forest and Agriculture competitions. I expect an arena about the size of the football field would be sufficient. It wouldn’t need to be totally enclosed, heated, or cooled. I would think that such a center could be constructed at a fraction of the cost of the proposed Nelson-Amherst center, plus it would be ours.

Speaking of the new land purchase the county is working on next to the high school; I don’t know what the plans are for the land, but I certainly hope they are not planning to build a new centralized elementary school. For one thing, the Tye River and Rockfish River schools are only around 25 years old. They should be good for many years to come. A school such as they are speaking of would cost many millions of dollars. Those same millions of dollars would keep the existing schools running for a very long time. If they are bent on consolidating the schools, they should use the Tye River school as it is only 3 or 4 miles away from the proposed site. It might need some updating, but that would be much cheaper than a huge new facility.

JACKIE MASSIE, Faber

Frustrated with VDOT

Moving to Virginia six years ago I was looking forward to the Commonweath’s good roads. I was disappointed particularly with the bridge over the James River going into Lynchburg on Business 29. I would like to pose a question for all to wonder about. How many YEARS does it take for VDOT to replace one expansion joint cover on that bridge???

Been messed up for at least two years. Railroad permits are not that hard to get. Oh well, I asked!!

STEVEN CUMMINGS, Arrington