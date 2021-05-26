Letters to the editor for May 27

Missing Trump’s voice for the people It is pointless to repeatedly display the multiple actions by the Biden administration that have domestically caused pain and expense to the American people, and have in foreign policy exposed the nation to foreign threat. The nature of these actions, both foreign and domestic, were clearly intentional. The Democrat leadership making these decisions know what they are doing. The intended purpose has never been hidden; establish a ruling central government over the sovereign states and their citizens.
A reflection upon our history shows a strong, controlling Democratic Party from the day of our founding. Republicans arrived on the stage with the pending political control of the lands of the Louisiana Purchase and thus the further control of the Congress on the agenda. Six months after the Confederate surrender at Appomattox which removed the Southern Democrat political power from the Congress, slavery was ended by the political action of the 13th Amendment. The Republicans tried for singular power in the 1860’s with the 14th Amendment. Today it is the Democrat’s turn.
Tools of political contest are quite different today from those of 1776. The concept of a federal government to accomplish a common protective mission on behalf of the sovereign states with equally shared costs and representation was destroyed by the 16th and 17th amendments and the 1937 Supreme Court Social Security Opinion. Today, the issues of the establishment Republican and Democratic parties are the interests of major donors, control of the press and social media. The political battlefield was and is all in Washington. The voice of the people had been made mute. Then in 2016, Trump came down the escalator and spoke for the people, not for the political establishment.
A deep look into the crystal ball Something a little different this time. Let us go out on a limb with some predictions. Here are mine. Let us get an easy one out of the way. Terry McAuliffe will be the next governor of Virginia. Youngkin will be crushed, no matter how much of his own money he spends.
Bob Good will not be reelected in 2022. Whether he is primaried by somebody even more crazy than he is, or a miracle happens, and a Democrat wins the crystal ball does not say. We prefer that the Democrat wins.
The people behind the recount in Arizona are manipulating the ballots to declare Trump won the state. The same people will then try to pressure Georgia into doing the same, but Georgia will not go along with it.
This summer, Trump will have several outdoor rallies. The attendance will be significantly less, but the true believers will become more violent. A congressional inquiry will find that Trump, through Roger Stone’s contacts with the Proud Boys, directed the attack on the capitol Jan. 6.
The Republicans will lose House seats and Senate seats in the 2022 mid-terms. But it still will not be the end of Trump.
Trump will be winning the Republican nomination for president in 2024 but be forced to drop out because of significant health issues. If he dies, there will be no state funeral.
After 2024, the Republican Party will splinter. In 2028, there will three perhaps four serious candidates running for president.
Sometime in this decade China and the United States will have a brief shooting war that will mostly be naval. Nuclear weapons will not be used. Neither side will win.
COVID-19 will settle in to stay and kill as many or more as the flu every year. Although not required, many people will continue to wear masks when they go out.
And in the latter part of the decade the biggest problems for the economy will not be economic but will come from the climate. Central Virginia will be hotter and wetter and there will be extraordinarily little snow.
GOP leadership acting at the whims of Trump dictatorship Make no mistake about it friends and foes alike, the Republican leadership has chosen dictatorship and as under most dictatorships the first casualty is the truth. Mitch McConnell has completely returned to his “Obama Response,” block anything of value, like the truth, to the country. He couldn’t respond fast enough for his favorite dictator when he rammed through a Supreme Court Justice in mere days for the defeated Trump after delaying one for Obama for nine months.
When, one day we all wake up to the danger of a Trumpian dictatorship, McConnell should be one of the first to be tried for treason. For months the Republican leadership has protected Trump from his insurrection by claiming to want a bipartisan investigation: until the Democrats offered a bipartisan investigation. Now they want to rewrite history and sweep the worse attack on the U.S. Capitol since 1812 under the rug. All I can do is hope there is enough desire for truth and decency in the citizenry to goad the Democrats to go it alone.
Speaking of a lack of decency, our present 5th District Representative, Bob Good, wasn’t good enough to vote for the legislation directed at reducing the anti-Asian hate inspired by Trump and the virus. He stood out: the only Virginian in Congress OK with the hate groups. There is a lesson there for the citizenry of the 5th District. I am just plain embarrassed to have him representing me.
Across the sea the Israelis have ceased for the moment their “cutting of the grass.” That is how one of my heroes, Noam Chomsky, described the regular Israeli slaughtering of their Gazan political prisoners. He explained that occasionally the Israeli government would do something to provoke the Palestinians who would justifiably respond and then the Israeli government would just up the ante with airstrikes and heavy artillery. I am fully behind Senator Bernie Sander’s bill, which, if enacted, would refuse the $735,000,000 military giveaway to this apartheid nation.