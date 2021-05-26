Letters to the editor for May 27

BOB DEWEY,

Wintergreen

A deep look into the crystal ball Something a little different this time. Let us go out on a limb with some predictions. Here are mine. Let us get an easy one out of the way. Terry McAuliffe will be the next governor of Virginia. Youngkin will be crushed, no matter how much of his own money he spends.

Bob Good will not be reelected in 2022. Whether he is primaried by somebody even more crazy than he is, or a miracle happens, and a Democrat wins the crystal ball does not say. We prefer that the Democrat wins.

The people behind the recount in Arizona are manipulating the ballots to declare Trump won the state. The same people will then try to pressure Georgia into doing the same, but Georgia will not go along with it.

This summer, Trump will have several outdoor rallies. The attendance will be significantly less, but the true believers will become more violent. A congressional inquiry will find that Trump, through Roger Stone’s contacts with the Proud Boys, directed the attack on the capitol Jan. 6.

The Republicans will lose House seats and Senate seats in the 2022 mid-terms. But it still will not be the end of Trump.