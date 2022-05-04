Letters to the editor for May 5

A new era for Twitter

Now that Elon Musk has bought Twitter, of course Trump is going to go back on it. The interesting thing is more Republicans are upset about this than Democrats. They fear his tweets will cost them the mid-terms.

So how did we get to the point that a major political party’s platform is based on attitudes and events that are demonstratively untrue and in some respects unhinged? A little history then. After the Great Depression and World War II the Republican Party for the most part accepted two basic ideas of the Democratic Party. The first was that government needs to be involved in regulating the economy and the second was everybody has the right to vote.

And then along came Ronald Reagan and government becomes the problem and the Republicans discover that with some aggressive gerrymandering and an updated version of Jim Crow they can win elections. They also discovered abortion, Evangelical Christianity, homophobia and race. The Democrats don’t help themselves by falling in love with Wall Street and globalization. Then, Trump brings a final refinement with the idea you don’t have to get the most votes to claim that you won.

So, what does our future hold? Myself, I think the Democrats will hold on to the House and Senate. I think Trump, fearing defeat, will not run in 2024. I do think Biden will decide not to run. A ticket of Buttigieg and Abrams will defeat a ticket of DeSantis and Greene. Sounds optimistic but it is going to be a bumpy ride.

Lastly, I need a break. My day job is selling music and I am going to be busy for a while. And besides I am starting to take myself too seriously. But before I take a vacation I have a couple questions for Bob Dewey. Do you really think it has been all downhill since the Articles of Confederation, do you really think the states should decide what civil rights their citizens have?

If a state decided slavery was its desired economic system would that be alright? Unless we had land, an income and perhaps a title we don’t want to go back to the 18th Century. Anyway, see you again later in the summer. I hope this doesn’t sound too arrogant, but you are on your own. “Smoke em if you got them”

Russia’s war of lies

Through all of Russian Lavrov’s lies and bluster this week we should all remember there was NO war in Europe until Russia started it. Russia was not threatened by NATO or anyone else when Putin elected to sacrifice the youth of his country and the citizenry of Ukraine to the terrors of war. Why he chose to go to this extreme is still not known and I doubt it ever will be. Also, there will be no nuclear escalation unless the Russian leader orders it and his subordinates are stupid enough to follow his orders.

So far the West is content to let the Ukrainians embarrass the Russians while they just supply modern weapons. I long to see the world stop unwarranted aggression no matter who the aggressor is. We have plenty of problems and need to solve them together. Killing each other is not an answer.

Today a bill was introduced in Congress to use money seized from Russian oligarchs and banks to help Ukraine fight Putin’s lunacy. My thoughts: take every penny. Impoverish the barbarians. At another possible flashpoint perhaps China, a country presently at odds with the US, would be satisfied with a straight up trade. I suggest we trade Texas for Taiwan. That way we dismiss the dangerously ludicrous Chinese claim on Taiwan while ridding ourselves of Gregg Abbot, the Texas legislature, and some desert. Then we build the southern border fence.

I suspect that many Texans wouldn’t even recognize the change in their preferred leadership if Xi donned an orange wig and got a partial lobotomy before speaking.

Thanks to Trump the US Supreme Court now leans heavily to “originalists”. Those justices seem to want a return to the original voting system where only white, Protestant, men of means could vote. In the “originalist world” he appears to advocate Justice Clarence Thomas couldn’t even get in the front door.

On the climate change front, today the Russians cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria so it appears they will learn to live with less fossil fuel. Also this week 6 million Californians were told that they would be under mandatory water restrictions. The Western drought is now the worst in over 1,200 years. These folks will have to learn live with less water and hydropower as their part of the planet dries out. Folks, we have to do better with less.

