Letters to the editor for May 6

The acceptance of those who still support the Jan. 6 insurrection as representatives of the people concerns this writer. When we, as parts of the citizenry and the government, support those who seek to destroy our government we become part of the problem. Does Rep. Good recognize Joe Biden as president? I don’t know that he has answered that question. And if he is still in the group that would support a coup of the Biden presidency he is a danger to our country.

There are Republicans who value our nation’s experiment in democracy. They are the one who will build onto our legacy rather than tear it down. All in all, I’m quite happy with Biden’s first 100 days. The country is returning to a place of dignity; our president has not embarrassed it even once in this period.

He recognizes the challenges the dictatorships, the authoritarian regimes, bring and is ready to bring us all back into the endeavor of dealing with those. We have a lot to do in becoming better. Biden’s challenge is the same that Jefferson’s was. If we want a better government we all have to be better. I think that is doable and I believe we have the energy and will to accomplish it. Anything less is not acceptable.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone