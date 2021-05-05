Letters to the editor for May 6

Cancel culture is nothing new
The history of the world is the history of cancel culture. Christianity canceled paganism, capitalism canceled feudalism, the American and French revolutions canceled the divine right of kings, the Civil War canceled slavery. Recently, Trump tried to cancel Obama and Biden is, among other things, trying to cancel Trump. And Biden in his turn will be canceled. We used to think that we human beings were making progress, that we were getting better and better. Events, of late, have made us doubt that.
The Republican Party use to stand for something. In its infancy it ended slavery and built the transcontinental railroads and then later the interstate highway system. It stood for fiscal rectitude, individual responsibility, and a strong military. But now it has become a collection of buzzwords. Republican members of Congress do not want to pass laws, they just want to create content. Socialism, “stop the steal,” Antifa, “save our heritage” and another word that gets bandied about in this newspaper a lot: cabal. Wikipedia defines cabal as a group of people who are united in some close design, usually to promote their private views or interests in an ideology, a state, or another.
That sounds like a perfect description of the insurrectionists of Jan. 6 who were incited by former president Trump and, for all we know, given direct orders by Trump.
Yes, I admit, cancel culture can get a bit ridiculous. Some people, mostly young, seem to think that anybody who came before them is suspect. Remember “never trust anybody over 30.” Go back even further and a group of Americans wanted to cancel King George III. Thank God they did.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman
A satisfactory 100 days President Biden did a masterful job in his first address to the Congress and the country this past week. Most importantly, he reminded the population that we are the government and implored each of us to get involved.
I heard this through the filter established in my mind by listening to the actor playing one of Virginia’s favorite sons, Thomas Jefferson, at Williamsburg recently. In his sharing with his audience, Jefferson told us that if we wanted a better government we had to be better because we are that government. This message is still as relevant today as it was in 1785 because we are still that government. All Americans must accept the burden of using the power of government equitably.
If we do anything less that power will be used by some to the detriment of the rest. Then the scale of justice will no longer treat each human equally and we’ll be on the road to the kind of government where the richest or the whitest or some other marker determines who will be benefited and who will be ignored. That was very dangerous in the 1780’s as imbalances excused then led to the Civil War and it is just as dangerous today. We saw on Jan. 6 an atrocity that endeavored to establish a dictatorship in Washington.
The acceptance of those who still support the Jan. 6 insurrection as representatives of the people concerns this writer. When we, as parts of the citizenry and the government, support those who seek to destroy our government we become part of the problem. Does Rep. Good recognize Joe Biden as president? I don’t know that he has answered that question. And if he is still in the group that would support a coup of the Biden presidency he is a danger to our country.
There are Republicans who value our nation’s experiment in democracy. They are the one who will build onto our legacy rather than tear it down. All in all, I’m quite happy with Biden’s first 100 days. The country is returning to a place of dignity; our president has not embarrassed it even once in this period.
He recognizes the challenges the dictatorships, the authoritarian regimes, bring and is ready to bring us all back into the endeavor of dealing with those. We have a lot to do in becoming better. Biden’s challenge is the same that Jefferson’s was. If we want a better government we all have to be better. I think that is doable and I believe we have the energy and will to accomplish it. Anything less is not acceptable.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
A ‘cabal’ at work, a nation in crisis Will the American people rise to their responsibility to govern or will they accept the latest Democrat Party Cabal bribe, federal money for everything? One must recognize the power of the Cabal’s ability through “ActBlue” to focus millions of outside dollars on campaigns to mute the voices of constituents. The Democrat Cabal must be complimented on it’s ability to retain control of party campaigns in the face of the border crisis, higher fuel prices and inflation causing spending. However, these are not the real issue.
The real issue is the intent of the Democrat Cabal to enslave the nation of our Founders, a nation intended to be governed by its people. Today, the Cabal seeks the role of Master.
President Biden raised several interesting questions in his presentation to the Congress. Can a nation, as envisioned by our Founders, exist in the global world of today? When trade and commerce take the place of military confrontation, must we cede all citizen personal and business responsibility to the federal government? The price of this transfer of responsibility is the loss of a nation governed by its people.
Over the years, the Washington establishment has successfully voided many Constitutional barriers to authoritarian rule by hiding the implications of their actions in countless unseen financial grants and “citizen helpful” legislation. “We the people” do not govern today, money does.
The nation is in crisis. The sovereign states and “We the people” for the most part are silent. Where are the leaders of the sovereign states? The sovereign states, each within its governing authority in union with each other, guided by the instructs of their respective people and without federal interference, can bring the nation to a global leadership position. Is not interstate cooperation, designed by “We the people,” better than federal rule?
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen