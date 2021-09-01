Letters to the editor for Sept. 2

Leave the statue where it isThe confederate monument on courthouse lawn is plain and simple a memorial to the men of Nelson County. These men left their homes and families to defend the county and state from an invading northern army. Va. Governor Letcher called for raising of troops to defend Virginia and these men answered the call.
The courthouse was a central place of county business and where a big percentage of these men signed the dotted line to join the confederate army. So it seems like a fitting place to honor these men. It really upsets me to hear these soldiers called traitors, racists and other names when these soldiers were doing what they were called to do.
I ask you fellow citizens to stand up for our history and heritage. Do not let our statue be snatched up in middle of night and end up who knows where. Contact your representative on Board of Supervisors and tell them to leave our monument in its place. Let’s stop letting them destroy our history and preserve it so we can learn from it ,the good and the bad.
DAVID PONTON, Massie’s Mill
A question for the American people“We the people” are entering into our time of consequence. The underlying question is, “Do we as a nation wish to continue to be a republic with governance by the people of each sovereign state as represented in the halls of Congress or a Democracy void of the sovereignty of each state?”
Do we wish to have the our children taught our heritage and moral values as determined by an Oligarchy in Washington or by teachers guided by the Christian principles and responsible heritage of our Founders? Parents are stepping forward and expressing objection to the teaching of “critical race theory.” Television commentary addresses the race oriented voting restrictions of “non-white” citizens until 1870. There is no mention of the sex-oriented voting restriction imposed upon women until 1920.
Virginia has joined in the National Democratic Party’s efforts to destroy the sovereign authority of the states with regard to their relationship to the federal government with it’s approval of the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.” In the Congress today are legislation, HR-1 and HR-4, that effectively remove the authority of each state legislature to decide the criteria for their state’s elections as specified in the Constitution.
“We, the people of Virginia” must exercise our Constitutionally intended responsibility to govern and end this power take over by the “Democratic Party’s Washington Oligarchy.” This can only be accomplished by the states asserting their sovereignty and reestablishing the taxation/representation relationship in place before the 16th Amendment.
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen
Republicans impeding progress I like to call myself an “independent” when it comes to political party affiliation but I think I’m going to have to modify that to an “anything but Republican.” While I voted Republican many years ago, the Republican Party is now doing nothing but impeding the improvement of conditions throughout the United States from voting against improving our roads and bridges to building impediments to the ability of the citizenry to casting their votes.
They seem to be working towards a completely different form of government than the one that made this country the beacon of freedom for the entire planet. I like what this country was before the Republican insurrection started and one of my biggest questions is why anyone of sound mind would still even consider supporting them.
One of the biggest of mankind’s problems has been better outlined this summer as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued their latest report on where our addiction to fossil fuels has gotten us. It is “in a mess of trouble and things are going to get much worse before they get better”. One of the main reasons so many people are trying to get across our southern border is their homes have become included in the growing perpetual drought areas of Central America. It’s either starve or move.
The United Sates is not immune to these problems as the massive wildfires of the West have shown. With this in mind it is imperative that the federal government stop all subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.
On a more positive note, Dominion Energy is moving forward on their offshore wind farm. If it is completed as planned it will be the largest offshore wind farm on the western side of the Atlantic. I suspect that hundreds of Virginia jobs will be needed to operate and maintain this installation. A whole new offshore industry could be founded here. This is the win-win that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline could never have achieved. It’s great when we can see beyond our epidemics of Covid and stupidity to see progress being made.
We can do better and this proves it.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
Politicizing masks, vaccines wrongI wish to apologize to Carlton Ballowe and Phillip Purvis for my last letter. It was much too partisan, and it replaced arguments with insults. That said, it is still wrong to politicize masks and vaccines. It would be different if this viewpoint was based on some philosophical argument about individual responsibility and what the individual owes to society or that it was based on science and data, but it is based on politics.
There are some beginning with Donald Trump and including Gov. DeSantis who are allowing you to choose illness and perhaps death to further their political ambitions. Ballowe and Purvis are good men but in this they are wrong.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman
Thanks from
the Food BankThe Blue Ridge Area Food Bank recently concluded its inaugural Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, a seven-day event to recognize 40 years of service to communities across central and western Virginia. Our event goal was to collect enough donations to provide 400,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity across the 25 counties we serve. Through the generosity of countless donors, sponsors, volunteers and advocates, we not only hit our goal, we surpassed it. We received enough donations to provide 637,892 meals.
The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze our team. Even in the face of the ongoing pandemic, which has jeopardized or worsened thousands of individuals and families’ access to nutritious food, the Lynchburg community has continued to demonstrate its unprecedented support to the Food Bank and the fight against hunger. To all who participated in our Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, thank you. Your support will have a direct and immediate impact on those in need throughout our region.
KRISTI WEST, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg