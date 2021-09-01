Letters to the editor for Sept. 2

They seem to be working towards a completely different form of government than the one that made this country the beacon of freedom for the entire planet. I like what this country was before the Republican insurrection started and one of my biggest questions is why anyone of sound mind would still even consider supporting them.

One of the biggest of mankind’s problems has been better outlined this summer as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued their latest report on where our addiction to fossil fuels has gotten us. It is “in a mess of trouble and things are going to get much worse before they get better”. One of the main reasons so many people are trying to get across our southern border is their homes have become included in the growing perpetual drought areas of Central America. It’s either starve or move.

The United Sates is not immune to these problems as the massive wildfires of the West have shown. With this in mind it is imperative that the federal government stop all subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.