Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Aug. 6

Confederate statute at courthouse a 'complicated' topic
Kudos to Rev. Rose for going through the appropriate channel with his proposal to relocate the statue of the confederate soldier from the grounds of the Nelson County courthouse. Kudos to the Nelson County Supervisors for listening to his proposal.
As we say in our house: "It’s complicated, kind of like Halloween. Is Halloween paganistic and beggary, or is Halloween a great American tradition to generate imagination and fun? Does the origin matter, or is it just what it is at the moment?"
Supervisor Barton said that the statue “represents tragedy, not glorification.” Tragedy that lives were lost, or tragedy that the South lost the Civil War? To be clear, I presume that Supervisor Barton perceived the former, but it is not clear; it is complicated. In the article, the statue is described both “in memory” and “as a tribute.” Those purposes can be interpreted as opposite, so which is it? Does “in memory” better belong in a cemetery? Does “as a tribute” better belong in a museum? Or does the statue belong right where it is?
Lest you attempt to infer my political propensities through my words, I’ll just put it out there, with the disclaimer that none of my associates agrees with me on everything and none knows I’m writing this reply. My husband served in the United States Army. I am a teacher. I’m a red, white, and blue, second-generation, white American whose greatest understandings of American history came through Ron Paul, Hillsdale College online courses, Glenn Beck’s Founders’ Fridays-Black American Founders, tutoring U.S. Government through Nelson County High School, and reading The Five Thousand Year Leap.
As a teacher, I find this interesting: The Virginia General Assembly allotted funding for the confederate statue as recently as 1965, which could be perceived that funds would have better been used by the schools and/or as an endorsement of the confederacy which the soldier continues to represent. Intriguing that our state government helped fund the kinds of statues they currently want taken down. That’s complicated.
Slight digression: When I moved to Fairfax, Virginia, via two years in Georgia after growing up on Long Island, I asked everyone I knew for whom our high school was named. Not a single person knew who J.E.B. Stuart was. The name of the school is now Justice High School. My diploma still says the former, but the building now says Justice High School. The point is: No one knew who J.E.B. Stuart was. How many know who Thomas Nelson was? Does it matter?
Supervisor Harvey said that taking the statue down would “separate [people].” Supervisor Rutherford said of taking down the statue, “It will not mark an end to your pain and it will certainly not make those who do not understand your pain the opportunity to have a softened heart.” Spoiler alert (my opinion): I challenge those predictions with exact opposite predictions. Moving the statue would be a critical step on the ladder to equality that America has been stumbling on but climbing since 1619. To see a permanent engraving “C.S.A.” in front of the Nelson County courthouse seems antithetical. I never saw a statue of a Nazi soldier when my husband served in the United States Army in Germany in 1970 to 1973. The statue should not be destroyed; it is art and history, but it should be moved to a location where it is presented as such.
How many Nelsonians knew the confederate statue was on the courthouse grounds? Does it matter? Should the statue be moved, or should it remain? Unfortunately, feelings will be hurt either way because, like I said: It’s complicated. But kudos to Nelsonians for listening to each other's perceptions and perspectives. And, if it matters to you, let your voice be heard with your comments and your votes.
INGRID SHERWOOD,
Shipman
Let the statue stand
In 1861 Virginia overwhelmingly voted to secede with the rest of the southern states. This action put Virginia on the opposite side of battlefield from our northern neighbors. At this point Governor Letcher called for troops to be raised across Virginia to defend her from an invading union army.
With a limited federal government your loyalty was to your home state. The brave young men from Nelson County answered the call for troops. They left the safety of their homes and firesides to enlist at Massies Mill and the Nelson County courthouse. These men came from all occupations and walks of life while on the battlefield they faced all the terrors of war.
First off they were fighting a foe that was greater in number and implements of war. Next they suffered through the elements, sickness, vermin, being wounded and ultimately a lot lost their lives. The confederate statue that stands on the knoll in front of Nelson County courthouse has nothing to do with white supremacy or racism. This young private stands as a tribute to the brave men that left their homes to fight for Virginia, some of them never to return. Let us study history and learn from it, not try to destroy it.
DAVID W. PONTON,
Massies Mill
Questions the pandemic brings
There is no way out other than the path of truth. A true pandemic needs no mainstream news telling us about it 24/7 via the television, the radio, and the newspapers. A true viral pandemic is witnessed in our cities, our towns, our communities, and within our families, by each and every one of us.
A true pandemic cannot be missed by the masses, on a daily basis, by its basic definition. So who among us has personally witnessed the death and destruction of this pandemic? I did not say anything about someone becoming sick, or even dying from a virus. I said 'pandemic.'
Regardless of what many of you are believing, millions of jobs have not been lost due to a virus. The entire transformation of our daily lives has not been caused by a virus. The economy, which is in fact, we the people doing business on a daily basis, that supports our individual lives and our families, has not been destroyed by a virus. Being concerned for the life of the economy is being concerned for the life and well-being of people!
All that is being blamed on a virus is actually the fault of 'we the people', who have let fear and doubt take over our very minds; caused us to doubt the very truth of our daily existence.
Again, I ask quite simply. Who among us has witnessed the devastation of a viral, deadly pandemic? If the majority of us have not, then there simply is no pandemic. That simple reality, if understood, and acted upon with courage, would transform this lie that we are living within.
ROBERT GUBISCH,
Faber
Learn from the statue
There is a statue on the grounds of the Nelson County courthouse placed there years ago to honor an unnamed confederate soldier. He fought for Virginia, a member state in the Confederate States of America. Political and interpersonal issues of today are not proper critique of a memorial for those who fought for Virginia.
On the 24th of December, 1860, South Carolina formally declared it’s independence from the United States of America. Within five weeks, the remainder of the confederate states followed suit. The issue then at hand was the election of Lincoln and the new Republican Party platform. This platform contained opposition to the expansion of political power by the southern states through the inclusion of “non-free men” into the future political representation of the Louisiana Territories. After the final confederate state surrender in 1865, the Union was constitutionally again one nation with some Union military presence in the South.
In 1868, the 14th Amendment introduced, after the fact, penalties. There were political penalties for the citizens of the seceding states restricting voting and representation in the Congress, and personal character damning titles to the leadership such as "insurrectionists and rebels." Secession was not new to the citizens of the United States, they had done it before in 1776. No contrary legal opinion had been made regarding the right to secede until the Supreme Court Opinion in 1869.
Slavery has not been a character of the nation for over a 150 years. Today the issue is segregation by skin color, not slavery. While this is wrong, it should not be the basis for besmirching the character of the people and leaders dealing with the contentious issues of their time or of a lone soldier fighting to protect his family and sovereign state.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
Neither criminality or stupidity
Mr. Harpster’s letter in the July 30 edition displays the same blind spot that seems to befuddle every leftist Democrat. They are incapable of entertaining the possibility that they may be the ones that are wrong. Mr. Harpster notes that almost all his neighbors display a Trump yard sign.
As he tries to rationalize why that is the case, he considers the option that they may be “co-conspirators in” Trump’s “criminal enterprise” before “concluding that they are easy marks” in Trump’s “con job”. In short, Mr. Harpster concludes his Trump supporting neighbors aren’t crooks; they’re just stupid. There is a third option that Mr. Harpster apparently can’t bring himself to consider; the possibility that he may be the one that is misguided.
This is the thing about leftist Democrats that baffles me. They will never consider the option that they may be the ones that are wrong. It is the reason for the current chasm between the parties; the reason for the riots and lawlessness; and the reason Mr. Harpster is focused on “revenge” rather than understanding with his neighbors.
Democrats rationalize their ends justify the means, anything goes, approach to politics because they are self-assured that they can’t be wrong. They are impervious to reason. It is impossible to reason with anyone who will not consider the possibility that they may be wrong.
Mr. Harpster claims he is no “pointy headed East Coast intellectual." I’ll take him at his word. If he has truly engaged with Trump supporters, while considering the possibility that he may be the one that is wrong, and still thinks they are stupid, we can’t rule out his being a pseudo intellectual. I have found Trump supporters have many reasons for their position and none of them include criminality or stupidity.
CARLTON BALLOWE,
Faber
A reckoning with our own history
Our country has many cherished and beloved patriotic icons. First and foremost is of course, the American flag. The American eagle is likewise much regarded, but we can also include the Liberty Bell, the silhouette visages of Washington and Lincoln, and the dome of the U.S. Capitol building. My personal favorite is the Statue of Liberty. She represents the people we want to be and why we are proud to be Americans. There are many reasons why so many of the world’s people wish to come here and become American citizens. The Statue of Liberty and what she represents: liberty, equality, opportunity, and welcome are a part of that desire.
Emma Lazarus, who wrote “The New Colossus” said it so well: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" Stirring words that call us, in every generation, to live up to those ideals and give hope to a world often torn asunder and too willing to deprive its people of the things we cherish most, the values that define what it means to be an American.
As we face a reckoning with our own history of systemic efforts to deprive our fellow Americans of these same freedoms, we are called once again to live up to that promise and recognize the common bond we share with all freedom loving people here and everywhere.
STANLEY MILESKY,
Nellysford
