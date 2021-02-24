After delay, Nelson volleyball eager to start season

Brenna Sherwood: “Middle blocker; two-year starter. Brenna moves from right side to the middle this year. After graduating both middle blockers, Brenna will take over that position. Her strong reach and ability to read the ball is what makes her a good middle.”

Crawford said the virus shortened the season from 20 to 12 games. She recently told her team, “Hey, 12 is better than none.”

Crawford said her team’s goal this season, which is set to kick off March 2 against Altavista, is to finish.

“Hopefully everyone stays healthy and we are able to have a full season,” Crawford said. “There are some really good teams in our district. Our goal is to finish at the top.”

Another bright spot for Crawford’s staff is the addition of former standout athlete Candy Baker Dowell.

“Dowell joins us this year as my assistant. I am very excited to have Candy back,” said Crawford. “She played for Nelson County then went to college and played at Bridgewater. After college she came back and coached with me. And now she has returned. Her knowledge of the game and enthusiasm will be a tremendous benefit to our program.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.