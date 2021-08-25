Coach: Nelson golf team demonstrating determination, perseverance

The Nelson golf team has played Amherst twice this season and both times the matches were cut short due to bad weather.
The first attempt was the season opener on the Stoney Creek golf course and the second was at the Amherst home course, Winton Farm, and once again inclement weather stopped the action.
Nelson coach Tom Allen is in his second season and Eddie Torres has joined the team as an assistant coach.
“Mr. Torres contributes an invaluable level of energy and support to the development and growth of our team,” said Allen. “Nelson County High School would also like recognize and express our sincerest gratitude to Winton Farm Golf Club for giving back to the community by allowing our team to practice at their facility. Club Pro Cameron Blair is a gracious host and always makes us feel welcome.”
Allen shares his thoughts on his second season leading the Gov golfers.
“I have focused on building the team roster and continuing the development of our new and returning two players. We finished our last season with only four players and lost two of them to graduation. For the current season, we were able to recruit one high school junior and four incoming freshman. Although the majority of our players are new to the game of golf, they have demonstrated excellent determination and a willingness to learn.
I am so proud of how they have handled themselves during our recent matches. It takes a lot of courage and determination to persevere through a technically challenging sport when matched with accomplished competitors who have been playing for years. I’m honored to be their coach.”
Allen also gave an in-depth look at his team and what their future may hold.
Raelyn Allen: “As a junior and second-year player, Raelyn continues to hone her golf skills and demonstrates potential to be a force to reckon with. During the off-season, she enjoys playing NCHS varsity soccer and participating in the school drama program. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.”
Matthew Drumheller: “Matthew is a junior and new to the game of golf. He has done an excellent job of persevering through the challenges of learning a new sport. After graduation, Matthew plans to study law at UVa. He also has a strong interest in history and cars.”
Jonathan Brantley: “Jonathan is a sophomore and starting his second year on the team. He has made tremendous improvements in his game and is our current number one scorer. In his free time, Jonathan enjoys playing golf with his dad and working on his truck project.”
Kevin Knight: “Kevin is a first-year player and a freshman. He has proven to have a natural skill set for the game and has worked hard to improve his shot accuracy. He is our current number two scorer. During the offseason, Kevin enjoys playing NCHS baseball as well as travel ball. Kevin enjoys reading when not occupied with sports.”
George Knight: “George is a first-year player and a freshman. As an accomplished baseball player, he has transitioned well to making great club to ball contact. He demonstrates excellent determination and unlimited growth potential. During the offseason, George plays NCHS baseball as well as travel ball. After graduation, George is interested in pursuing a career in engineering.”
Cayden Torres: “Cayden is a freshman and first year player. As a new golfer, he has made tremendous strides in learning and applying his newly learned skills. He demonstrates a valuable strength in his short game accuracy. During the offseason, Cayden plays NCHS soccer as well as travel soccer. Cayden has aspirations of studying law after graduation from high school.”
Ollen Wade: “Ollen is a freshman and first year player. As a new golfer, Ollen has worked tirelessly to learn and apply the fundamentals of the game. In order to extend his practice time, he set up a ‘makeshift’ driving range at his house in order to work on his swing, distance and accuracy. He continues to make improvements and is a valuable asset to the growth of the team. Ollen also enjoys playing football and being active outdoors. After graduation, he hopes to study to be an athletic trainer.”