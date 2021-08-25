Coach: Nelson golf team demonstrating determination, perseverance

I am so proud of how they have handled themselves during our recent matches. It takes a lot of courage and determination to persevere through a technically challenging sport when matched with accomplished competitors who have been playing for years. I’m honored to be their coach.”

Allen also gave an in-depth look at his team and what their future may hold.

Raelyn Allen: “As a junior and second-year player, Raelyn continues to hone her golf skills and demonstrates potential to be a force to reckon with. During the off-season, she enjoys playing NCHS varsity soccer and participating in the school drama program. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.”

Matthew Drumheller: “Matthew is a junior and new to the game of golf. He has done an excellent job of persevering through the challenges of learning a new sport. After graduation, Matthew plans to study law at UVa. He also has a strong interest in history and cars.”

Jonathan Brantley: “Jonathan is a sophomore and starting his second year on the team. He has made tremendous improvements in his game and is our current number one scorer. In his free time, Jonathan enjoys playing golf with his dad and working on his truck project.”