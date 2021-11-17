 Skip to main content
Former Gov standout Boor finds success at the collegiate level
Former Gov standout Boor finds success at the collegiate level

Former Nelson Govs standout soccer player Wes Boor in his junior season at Randolph College logged in lots of playing time during the recent Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships against cross town rival University of Lynchburg.

The match went into double overtime before the Hornets nipped Boor’s Wildcats, 1-0.

This season Boor scored a pair of goals along with two assists.

In the 2019 season Boor played in 13 games and managed to score twice.

While at Nelson County High School Boor set the school with 100 career goals while claiming the title of Player of the Year for the Dogwood District.

Boor was named to the Dogwood All-District first team two years in a row and a slot on the second team all-state.

- Lee Luther Jr.

