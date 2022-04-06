Govs dominated by Appomattox, wastes early lead in Amherst loss

The Govs baseball team dropped its fourth straight game last week as Appomattox mercy ruled the Nelson squad, 10-0, on April 1.

The loss to the Raiders was the worse so far this season as most of the Nelson games were within reach of 2 to 4 runs.

On March 28 Nelson coach Chris Dowdy led his troops across the Tye River to battle the Lancers of Amherst County.

Nelson wasted no time jumping on Lancer starting pitcher Nicholas Dawson as the Govs plated a pair of runs for the early lead.

Things quickly turned south for the Govs as the Lancers broke out the big sticks and scored six runs that would turn out to be enough for the non-district win.

The Govs rallied in the fifth inning with a pair of scores but that would be all the offense Nelson could muster.

Nelson outhit the Lancers 7-6 but four errors by Nelson didn’t help their cause. Amherst committed a pair of miscues along with its six hits.

Landen Campbell was tagged with the loss and for his day’s work ended with two innings thrown, yielded four hits, six runs and three walks while striking out four.

Marshall Garrison came in for relief with four frames hurled, gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and three strikeouts.