Nelson ends scoring drought, but can't overcome Altavista

Nelson finally ended its lengthy scoreless streak, but not before Altavista built a dominating halftime lead.
Altavista scored all of its points in the first half, Makel Stone rushed for 153 yards and two scores, and the Colonels picked up a needed victory in Lovingston.
Jonathan Oneida rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries for Nelson (1-8, 0-5).
Quarterback Kristian Norris scored on a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter. That gave the Governors their first points since Sept. 21 against Randolph-Henry.
Nelson had been shut out in four straight games against Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.