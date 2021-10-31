 Skip to main content
Nelson ends scoring drought, but can't overcome Altavista
Nelson finally ended its lengthy scoreless streak, but not before Altavista built a dominating halftime lead.

Altavista scored all of its points in the first half, Makel Stone rushed for 153 yards and two scores, and the Colonels picked up a needed victory in Lovingston.

Jonathan Oneida rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries for Nelson (1-8, 0-5).

Quarterback Kristian Norris scored on a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter. That gave the Governors their first points since Sept. 21 against Randolph-Henry.

Nelson had been shut out in four straight games against Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.

