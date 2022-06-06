 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelson sophomore wins pole vault title

  • 0
Nelson State Pole vault. 4.JPG (copy)

In this March 2022 file photo, Nelson County pole vaulter Hunter Garrett clears the bar at the Class 1/2 Combined State Championships at Liberty University.

 Lee Luther Jr. file photo

Nelson sophomore Hunter Garrett was the only boys pole vaulter to get to the 10-foot mark at the Class 2 Championships this past weekend at JMU’s Track & Field Complex in Harrisonburg.

He didn’t stop there.

Garrett reached the 11-foot mark to win the Class 2 state pole vault title by 1½ feet over Glenvar’s Avonne Noel and Appomattox’s Andrew Peacock.

The victory atoned Garrett’s runner-up finish to Noel in the Region 2C Championships. Garrett reached 10 feet, 6 inches in that meet compared to Noel’s mark of 11 feet, 1 inch.

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert