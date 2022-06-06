Nelson sophomore wins pole vault title

Nelson sophomore Hunter Garrett was the only boys pole vaulter to get to the 10-foot mark at the Class 2 Championships this past weekend at JMU’s Track & Field Complex in Harrisonburg.

He didn’t stop there.

Garrett reached the 11-foot mark to win the Class 2 state pole vault title by 1½ feet over Glenvar’s Avonne Noel and Appomattox’s Andrew Peacock.

The victory atoned Garrett’s runner-up finish to Noel in the Region 2C Championships. Garrett reached 10 feet, 6 inches in that meet compared to Noel’s mark of 11 feet, 1 inch.

