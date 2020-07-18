Virginia Distillery Company halts visitor center operations until September

The Virginia Distillery Company announced it is halting operations at its visitors center until at least September.

In a Facebook post dated July 16, the company said it felt the temporary closure was in "best interests," noting indoor dining is not currently available and outdoor tastings during the summer months are not ideal.

In late June the distillery announced it would reopen its visitors center Fridays through Sundays for advance reservations.

Whisky production will resume and shipping from the distillery’s website still is available.

The post notes the distillery has seen zero COVID-19 cases and nobody has shown symptoms. Staff also has adhered to “strict sanitation and cleaning practices” the post reads.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

